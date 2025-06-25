When Life Gives You Lemons, Add Pickles

The tart, tangy flavor of pickles can be found across the food spectrum — from pickle-brined chicken to pickle soup and even pickle brine margaritas, it seems nearly everything is better with brine. It’s no surprise, then, that lemonade is improved with the addition of salty pickle brine, too. It makes the drink a bit more complex, with an unexpected yet familiar flavor profile. You might not immediately guess the secret ingredient, but it’s a pleasant surprise once revealed. Adjust the flavors and add more pickle brine as you like; the level of lip-smacking tartness is up to you.

Pickle Lemonade



Ingredients:

• 7 large organic lemons (see Tips), at room temperature

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 3 cups chilled, filtered water

• 1 to 1 1/4 cups dill pickle juice (see Tips), plus pickle spears for garnish

• Ice, for serving

Directions:

Thinly slice 1 lemon, discard the seeds and set aside for garnish. Roll the remaining lemons firmly against your counter top before juicing them in order to extract as much juice as possible.

Quarter the lemons, then squeeze enough of the lemons into a measuring cup to get 1 cup of lemon juice. (A citrus juicer may be helpful here, if you’ve got one.)

Add the squeezed lemon peels and any unsqueezed lemon quarters to a large jar, such as an 8-cup Mason jar, a wide pitcher or even a large bowl.

Add the sugar to the lemon peel pieces in the jar and, using a wooden spoon or a muddler, muddle together until the sugar has mostly dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the lemon juice to the jar, cover and shake vigorously (or stir, if your vessel doesn’t have a lid) to ensure the sugar has fully dissolved. Add the water, then add pickle juice to taste. Shake or stir to mix; then strain using a fine-mesh strainer. (To store, refrigerate up to 3 days.)

To serve, pour into glasses over plenty of ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and a pickle spear.

Tips:

Because conventional lemons are often sprayed with pesticides, this recipe calls for organic lemons. If using conventional lemons, be sure to wash the fruit thoroughly. The size and juiciness of lemons can vary; save any leftover lemon for another use.

When choosing pickles for this recipe, look for refrigerated dill-flavored ones like Grillo’s, for brighter flavors. Sweet bread-and-butter pickles, or other pickles that use too much garlic or other seasonings, might overpower the balance of acidity (lemon), sweetness (sugar) and saltiness (pickle brine).

Depending on your pickle choice, you may need to adjust the sugar and lemon ratios.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 8-10.

© 2025 The New York Times Company