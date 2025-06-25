Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Crave

Zesty Salad That Steals The Show

By New York Times

Today Last updated 4:35 p.m.

New York Times Photo

Cherry tomatoes make a colorful zesty salad that’s good on its own or very welcome as a picnic side dish. They are halved and tossed with a garlicky vinaigrette, roughly chopped olives, cilantro and parsley, and a shower of crumbled feta, an ideal accompaniment to grilled meats.

Tomato-Feta Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes (about 3 pints), halved

Salt and black pepper

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped green or black olives

• 2 garlic cloves, pounded to a paste or grated

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley

• 8 ounces feta, crumbled in large chunks

• 5 ounces arugula or baby spinach (optional)


Directions:

Put tomatoes in a large bowl. Season well with salt and pepper, and toss.

Add olives, garlic, olive oil and vinegar, and toss well, leaving salad to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.

To serve, add chopped cilantro and parsley, and transfer to a platter.

Garnish with feta and add greens, if using.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2025 The New York Times Company

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide