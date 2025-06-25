Zesty Salad That Steals The Show

Cherry tomatoes make a colorful zesty salad that’s good on its own or very welcome as a picnic side dish. They are halved and tossed with a garlicky vinaigrette, roughly chopped olives, cilantro and parsley, and a shower of crumbled feta, an ideal accompaniment to grilled meats.

Tomato-Feta Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cherry tomatoes or grape tomatoes (about 3 pints), halved

• Salt and black pepper

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped green or black olives

• 2 garlic cloves, pounded to a paste or grated

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley

• 8 ounces feta, crumbled in large chunks

• 5 ounces arugula or baby spinach (optional)



Directions:

Put tomatoes in a large bowl. Season well with salt and pepper, and toss.

Add olives, garlic, olive oil and vinegar, and toss well, leaving salad to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes.

To serve, add chopped cilantro and parsley, and transfer to a platter.

Garnish with feta and add greens, if using.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 6-8.

© 2025 The New York Times Company