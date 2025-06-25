Blangiardi finalizes city’s $5.2B budget adoption

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday signed into law the city’s over-$5.2 billion budget package for fiscal year 2026, which starts July 1.

Blangiardi adopted a $3.93 billion executive operating budget to fund city salaries, police and fire services and street and parks maintenance.

The mayor also approved a $1.28 billion capital improvement budget meant to pay for citywide infrastructure improvements, the city said.

Filed with the Office of the City Clerk and the Honolulu City Council, the mayor’s budget was submitted to meet a mandatory deadline on Tuesday. The Council approved its version of the new budget on June 4.

The city’s new financial plan is a nearly 10.9% increase over Honolulu’s current $4.7 billion budget, which expires Monday.

Still, the mayor’s budget signing included line-item vetoes, which he claimed were necessary to avert potential impacts to normal city operations.

Under the new operating budget, Bill 22, Blangiardi removed Council-added salary reductions for certain city agencies.

Slated to add up to millions of dollars, those proposed salary reductions included impacts to the city’s departments of Budget and Finance, Information Services, Planning and Permitting, Design and Construction, Corporation Counsel, Facilities Maintenance, and Environmental Services, the mayor’s budget asserts.

The mayor’s line-item vetoes — which offered written justifications for their use — also included removing a Council-add of $8 million for a street resurfacing project in Kakaako.

“These funds were included in the budget to address substandard streets throughout the City and County of Honolulu,” the mayor’s justification for this veto states. “The proviso, as worded, would restrict funds to be used for (mill and fill) street resurfacing … projects and the pavement preservation projects in the Kakaako area only, ignoring the needs of the other eight Council districts.”

In addition, the mayor noted potential legal issues with the Council’s involvement on the operating budget funds related to the city’s over-$10 billion Skyline project.

“I am documenting specific concerns with (Bill 22) that arguably contains provisions contrary to law,” the mayor’s justification states. “Specifically, there is a long-standing administration position that the City Council does not have the legal authority under (the City Charter) to enact ordinances related to monies and budgets of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.”

Blangiardi also committed to similar line-item vetoes on the city’s CIP project relating to quarterly updates by the city’s budget department to the Council — reports the mayor deemed unnecessary as he claimed they were already being provided to the Council.

The last time a City and County of Honolulu mayor line-item vetoed the CIP budget was in 2004, by then-mayor Jeremy Harris, according to city documents.

Before 2004, former mayor Frank Fasi line-item vetoed a city operating budget in 1993, city reports indicate.

Meanwhile, Blangiardi on Tuesday also signed into law HART’s $968.3 million budget package for 2026.

The mayor’s approval advances the rail agency’s $174.7 million operating budget, and its $793.6 million capital spending plan for next fiscal year.

Likewise, Blangiardi signed the Council’s over-$30.57 million budget, which includes $7.57 million that funds salaries for 84 full-time equivalent positions in the city’s legislative branch.

On Tuesday, the mayor stated his general satisfaction with the city’s new spending plan as well as noting the respective line-item vetoes.

“We are grateful for the professional collaboration between our administration and the entire Honolulu City Council during this year’s budget process, and I am proud of the way we have worked collaboratively with Chair Waters and the Council to fund city programs and projects that move all of our communities forward,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “This year, I am exercising my veto authority to limited portions of the budget bills to ensure that city functions are properly funded across Oahu, in all nine City Council districts, so that we can continue to provide the services our residents rely on.”

In response, Council Chair Tommy Waters also offered his thoughts on the city’s latest budget process.

“It is essential to acknowledge that every budget has its challenges, and as Council Chair, I believe in holding myself and my fellow council members accountable for our work,” Waters said in a statement. “While this year’s budget process involved new leadership and faced challenges along the way, I am fully committed to collaborating with the mayor to prioritize critical issues and deliver a more effective budget that truly serves the needs of our residents.”

Honolulu’s latest budget included $1.7 million to pay for the long-awaited improvements to an unfinished Waianae Police Station at 85-939 Farrington Highway.

Previously, the Mayor’s Office stated the city awarded a $1.11-million contract to a Waipahu-based architecture and planning company, MJ Construction Inc., to work on the station’s second-floor improvements.

That work includes the construction of a new investigations room, a new communications room, and new work spaces for the department’s criminal investigative division, misdemeanor follow-up detail, the crime reduction unit, and community policing team, city officials assert.

The estimated completion date for the project is fall 2026. The police station will remain fully operational during construction, the city states.