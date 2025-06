Nathaniel Filimoni Taualai was fatally shot by Honolulu police on June 23, 2023, after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Kalauipo Street in Pearl City and barricaded himself inside. A police officer stood on the street near the scene.

Honolulu police were justified to use deadly force to stop a 32-year-old man in June 2023 after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Kalauipo Street home and threatened to shoot people with a police officer’s rifle, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm announced Tuesday.

Nathaniel Filimoni Taualai, who was 6’2” tall and weighed 228 pounds, died of multiple gunshot wounds in Pearl City on June 23, 2023, after he grabbed an officer’s unattended rifle and pointed it at police while they tried to capture him.

“The use of deadly force which resulted in the death of Nathan Taualai was justified. No charges will be filed against the Honolulu Police Department personnel who shot and killed him,” said Alm, detailing the findings of his department’s investigation at a Tuesday news conference in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Richards Street headquarters.

Alm said that the incident was a case of “suicide by cop.”

Taualai died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was hit four times, in the chest, left arm, left thigh and once through the back of the head. A toxicology report found cocaine and prescription medication for depression in his blood.

“We appreciate the time that Prosecutor Alm and his staff dedicated to thoroughly reviewing this case and evaluating all the facts and circumstances. We deeply regret that this incident resulted in the loss of life,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from HPD Public Information Officer Alina Lee. “Our officers are often placed in positions where split second decisions must be made in unpredictable and high-pressure environments. These situations are tragic for everyone involved. It is never an easy responsibility, but our officers remain steadfast in their duty to uphold public safety and protect our community.”

Alm was asked Tuesday if his investigators looked into how Taualai got a hold of a police officer’s rifle.

DPA’s investigation “offers no opinion” on whether the three officers who fired on Taualai “complied with HPD policy or whether non-­compliance with any HPD policy” subjects the officers to administrative discipline.

“While the administrative investigation remains ongoing, the officer involved is currently assigned to the Special Services Division and remains on full duty. HPD thoroughly reviews every (officer involved shooting) and continually seeks opportunities to enhance training and procedures,” Lee said.

Information and policies on proper firearm, equipment handling, and use of force are posted on the department’s website.

Taualai’s ex-girlfriend called police that morning after she saw him on surveillance footage at 4:10 a.m. breaking into her home and disabling her security system.

He was barred from the residence by a temporary restraining order. His ex-­girlfriend was not home at the time because she was afraid he would come after her.

She told police she caught him on camera carrying two large kitchen knives and shattering the windshield of her parked car.

On June 22, 2023, Taualai threatened to “shoot people at her workplace” and “harm law enforcement officers,” according to the findings of an investigation of the officer involved shooting by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

At 4:33 am. on June 23, 2023, the woman arrived at her house and helped police open the front door. When the door opened, Taualai started “yelling violently from inside…”

“Back the f—k up, I’m going to kill somebody. You kill me or I kill you. I’m not going back to jail,” said Taualai, who had prior convictions for breaking into a car, violating protective orders and disorderly conduct.

Taualai told police he had a gun and refused to surrender.

Police pulled back and set up a perimeter around the house and evacuated the houses next door. HPD’s Specialized Services Division was called to the confrontation.

For two hours after police pulled back, Taualai stayed in his ex-girlfriend’s house “shouting and destroying property.” At about 6:29 a.m. smoke “began billowing from the home and within minutes” flames engulfed the Makai side of the house.

At 6:43 a.m. Taualai walked out of the house with a large kitchen knife in each hand and “ignored repeated commands to surrender.”

He walked across the driveway, climbed behind a hedge and over a wall onto a neighbor’s property. He opened a vinyl gate and walked toward the back of the property, a knife in each hand.

According to accounts, an SSD sergeant saw Taualai walking on the other side of a wooden fence and pleaded with him to surrender.

“Please put down the knives.”

“Don’t do this.”

“Please give up so we can help you.”

“We don’t want to hurt you, we want to help you,” the sergeant was reported as saying.

Taualai ignored him and climbed stairs to the second floor of the home and walked onto the balcony.

“F— you. I going die,” Taualai shouted at the SSD sergeant. “F—ing kill me.”

Two officers who were part of the SSD Counter Sniper Detail had set up in a room on the second floor of the house. One of the officers saw the smoke from Taualai’s ex-girlfriend’s house and saw Taualai walking with the knives. He heard officers yelling that Taualai was headed their way.

The two officers in the second floor room rushed down the interior staircase of the home, leaving their rifles unattended. The officers started to lock the downstairs doors of the home and heard another officer yell that Taualai was headed upstairs.

One of the two officers sprinted up the stairs, knowing they left their rifles in the room.

The officer encountered Taualai, now holding a rifle “in one hand and a large knife in the other advancing towards him.”

“Fearing for his life, (the officer) fired four shots at (Taualai) with his service pistol. (Taualai) then swiftly back-pedaled out of the room crashing into the railing and drawing fire from an officer behind the house next door..,” read the findings.

Taualai then dropped the rifle and the knife and went to the top of the exterior stairs. The officer ran after him.

A patrol officer who was assigned to the perimeter after SSD took command of the scene saw Taualai emerge onto the balcony holding the SSD sniper’s rifle.

The patrol officer shouted “Right there he get gun … GUN! GUN! GUN!,” read the report.

“There was the sound of gunshots and Taualai came crashing out into the balcony holding the rifle. It appeared that (Taualai) was going to raise the rifle in the direction of (the patrol officer) and the other officers near him.”

The patrol officer fired twice.

The SSD sergeant heard the gunshots and saw Taualai at the top of the stairs, still armed with a knife. He shot Taualai three times with his rifle. Taualai “tumbled down the steps towards him, coming to rest near the bottom of the stairway.”

In all, officers fired a total of 11 shots at Taualai.

“…they (the officers) still have to live with the fact that they killed somebody,” said Alm. “…and that’s part of the difficult job of being a police officer.”

HPD’s Peer Support Program provides around the clock, confidential support for officers involved in critical incidents.

“Trained peers offer a judgment-free space to process experiences, develop healthy coping strategies, and connect with mental health resources,” said Lee. “By normalizing the emotional impact of the job, we aim to reduce stigma and promote officer wellness.”

Support for officers is available anytime via (808) 723-PEER or the HPD Lighthouse application.