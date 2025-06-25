Hawaii expands its preschool subsidy program
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke signed into law a bill expanding eligibility for Preschool Open Doors, the state’s monthly tuition subsidy program for pre-kindergarten and child care, at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Luke was flanked by State Rep. Lisa Marten, left, Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network Speaks! Executive Director Deborah Zysman, state Department of Human Services’ Scott Morishige and State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura.