Hawaii expands its preschool subsidy program

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke signed into law a bill expanding eligibility for Preschool Open Doors, the state’s monthly tuition subsidy program for pre-kindergarten and child care, at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Luke was flanked by State Rep. Lisa Marten, left, Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network Speaks! Executive Director Deborah Zysman, state Department of Human Services’ Scott Morishige and State Sen. Joy San Buenaventura.

A new law signed Tuesday by Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke will significantly expand Hawaii’s Preschool Open Doors program, extending eligibility to younger children and higher-­earning families, while also easing restrictions on child care providers.

House Bill 692, now Act 203, will take effect Jan. 1 , broadening eligibility to include 2-year-olds and removing the requirement that child care providers be accredited — an often expensive and time-­consuming process that has limited participation.

The change is intended to reduce barriers to entry for providers and increase the availability of early childhood care across the state.

Preschool Open Doors, administered by the state Department of Human Serv­ices, offers monthly tuition subsidies for child care and preschool to qualifying low- and middle-­income families.

The expansion is part of Luke’s broader “Ready Keiki” initiative, which aims to provide universal access to early learning by 2032.

“For the first time in the state’s history, a family of four making about $180,000 could now qualify for Preschool Open Doors grants,” Luke said. “That’s a game changer for many families, a lifeline for thousands of families across our state.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In addition to signing Act 203, Luke also approved revised administrative rules for the program under current law which will take effect July 1, raising the income eligibility limit to 500% of the federal poverty level.

For example, a family of four earning up to $184,896 would now qualify for assistance. The updated rules also cap family co-payments at 3% of income, or $45 per month, whichever is less. Families experiencing homelessness or domestic violence will be granted temporary presumptive eligibility while documentation is gathered.

The timing of the rule changes coincides with the start of the next Preschool Open Doors open enrollment period on July 1, 2025.

Additional changes to the program under Act 203 include allowing the DHS to waive co-payment requirements entirely for some families and adopt a year-round, first-come, first-served enrollment model, replacing the previous rigid application windows.

State Sen. Joy San Buena­ventura, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, said the Preschool Open Doors expansion is a step toward correcting long-standing disparities in access to early learning, particularly in underserved and rural communities. Although Hawaii ranks among the top states for early childhood education quality, she said, it remains among the worst for access.

“This bill hopefully addresses that inequity, because studies have shown that a person’s long-term success — how much they are able to contribute positively to our community — is based upon early childhood circumstances,” San Buenaventura said. “So the sooner we educate, the sooner we provide a positive environment, the sooner that parents are going to be assured that their keiki will thrive, the better our community will be in the long run.”

She also emphasized that early childhood educators are among the lowest-­paid professionals in the state, and many operate as small, independent providers — particularly in rural areas where traditional schools may be limited or unavailable. She said these providers often struggle to stay afloat and need relief from costly requirements, such as frequent certification renewals, in order to continue offering care.

Tuesday’s bill signing also included two additional measures aimed at strengthening early education infrastructure. House Bill 329, now Act 204, clarifies the responsibilities of the School Facilities Authority, while Senate Bill 423, now Act 205, adds the president of the Head Start Association of Hawaii to the state’s Early Learning Board.

Supporters of the Preschool Open Doors expansion say the changes will be especially helpful for working families who previously fell outside income limits but still struggled with high child care costs. Deborah Zysman, executive director of the nonprofit Hawaii Children’s Action Network Speaks!, called the legislation a “game-changer.”

“I’m one of those families where my child care and preschool bills were far more than what my rent was at the time,” Zysman said.

The Preschool Open Doors program has already seen incremental expansions in recent years. In January 2024, it began including 3-year-olds and raised income limits while reducing co-pays. In July 2024, it adopted a year-round application process with set priority and open enrollment periods.

The legislative and rule changes come on the heels of another major Ready Keiki announcement.

Last week, Luke said that 50 new public preschool classrooms are slated to open across the state over the next two school years, creating about 1,000 new seats for 3- and 4-year-olds. Roughly half of those classrooms are scheduled to open in the 2025-2026 school year, with the remaining expected to open by August 2026; Luke shared the news during a press conference at Kalihi Elementary School, which will house one of the new classrooms.

Families interested in applying for Preschool Open Doors can do so online or through PATCH, the organization contracted to administer enrollment. More information is available at patchhawaii.org. PATCH can also help families find a preschool that fits their needs.