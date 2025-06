In 2022, Commonwealth ranked Hawaii first in the nation for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care worker Angela Mae Domingo administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Hawaii Pacific Health vaccine clinic held at Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

Hawaii’s health system ranked second in the U.S., according to latest report from The Commonwealth Fund.

The annual “Scorecard on State Health System Performance” evaluates all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia on 50 key indicators of performance — from access to health care to prevention and treatment, health outcomes, and equity.

The rankings are based on a composite score of those indicators, and generally reflects data from 2023.

Hawaii ranked No. 2, behind Massachusetts at No. 1. New Hampshire ranked No. 3, while Rhode Island ranked No. 4, and the District of Columbia No. 5.

“This year’s report is an affirmation of the incredible work being done by health care providers, public health professionals, and community partners statewide,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Hawaii Department of Health director, in a news release. “It’s also a reflection of our values as a community and years of collective effort to expand healthcare coverage, strengthen primary care, invest in preventive services, and promote health equity.”

Hawaii scored well in some categories, such as access and affordability, which is based on the number of uninsured and how many adults went without care, among other indicators.

The state also performed well on Medicare spending per beneficiary, and overall health outcomes, which measured rates of infant mortality, chronic diseases, and substance abuse. Hawaii is among states with lower rates of avoidable, premature death before age 75 in the U.S.

Hawaii had lower drug overdose and alcohol-­related deaths than most states, and a lower number of adults who are obese.

The health system also scored well in “income disparity” and “racial and ethnic equity,” meaning it has done a better job than most other states at equitably serving Hawaii’s lower-­income populations and various ethnicities.

Hawaii actually ranked No. 1 in the West region, which includes California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The state, however, has plenty of room for improvement, with low scores on vaccinations and medical home and mental health services for children.

Nearly 30% of children in Hawaii in 2023 did not receive all recommended vaccines, lower than the national average of 31%. Fewer children in low-income households also received recommended vaccines.

Hawaii got near-bottom rankings for its lack of mental health services for youth with depression (No. 48), and under the category of prevention, for home health patients who got better at taking their drugs correctly by mouth (No. 50).

Hawaii could also do a better of job reaching out to lower-income groups for cancer screenings.

Commonwealth in 2022 ranked Hawaii first in the nation for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the state had the fewest excess deaths. In 2023, Hawaii also ranked No. 2.

This latest report, released June 18, noted that since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the number of adults going without medical care due to cost has fallen in every state. The drop in uninsured rate means more people have access to care.

“In Texas, the state with the highest uninsured rate, more than 18% of adults reported going without care because of cost in 2023,” said the report. “The best-performing state on this measure, Hawaii, had a much lower rate, 6.75%, alongside a nonelderly adult uninsured rate of 3.9%.”

The number of children who received all doses of recommended early childhood vaccinations in 2023 such as measles and polio fell below 75% in most states, including Hawaii. For a highly contagious disease like measles, the report said, 95% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Measles has now spread to multiple states, the report noted, infecting more than 1,000 children and adults, nearly all of whom are unvaccinated.

The Commonwealth Fund also said that public data it has used for the past two decades to produce the scorecards faces an uncertain future due to the restructuring of the department of Health and Human Services, reduced staffing, and cancellation of key federal surveys.

STATE HEALTH SYSTEMS

Overall rankings

Top 5

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. New Hampshire

4. Rhode Island

5. District of Columbia

Bottom 5

47. West Virginia

48. Arkansas

49. Oklahoma

50. Texas

51. Mississippi

Source: The Commonwealth Fund

CATEGORIES

Hawaii ranked No. 2 overall in the U.S.

>> Access & affordability: No. 2

>> Avoidable hospital use & cost: No. 3

>> Healthy lives: No. 5

>> Income disparity: No. 4

>> Racial health equity: No. 4

>> Prevention & treatment: No. 45

Source: The Commonwealth Fund 2025 Scorecard