Hirono slams Trump-backed school voucher plan

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono on Tuesday condemned a controversial school voucher proposal embedded in President Donald Trump’s sweeping budget reconciliation package, warning it would permanently divert billions of dollars from public schools to benefit private institutions and wealthy families.

Speaking at a congressional “spotlight forum” organized by Senate Democrats, Hirono said the tax credit-­backed voucher provision in what Trump calls “One Big Beautiful Bill” would create the first-ever federally funded national school voucher program — posing a “serious threat” to public education in America, Hirono said.

“This regime against public schools is really untoward,” Hirono said. “The school voucher provisions in the budget reconciliation bill would divert crucial resources as much as $20 billion or more in perpetuity … for programs that benefit wealthy families who already send their children to private schools, rather than investing these resources in public schools, making sure we can feed our kids.”

Republicans are proposing the first-ever national school voucher system, using a new federal tax credit to help families cover the cost of private school tuition.

The initiative, which would offer tax incentives to individuals and corporations that contribute to scholarship-granting organizations, mirrors earlier conservative efforts to expand school choice nationwide — dating back decades through state-level voucher programs, tax-credit scholarships, and federal pro­posals like the Trump administration’s 2019 “Education Freedom Scholarships,” introduced by Republican lawmakers.

While advocates frame these initiatives as ways to give parents more options outside traditional public schools, critics argue they siphon funds from public education and lack accountability.

Dr. Jon Valant, director of the Brown Center on Education Policy at the Brookings Institution, testified that the voucher provisions — particularly the tax credit scholarship mechanism known as the Educational Choice for Children Act — pose serious risks to equity, transparency and effective public oversight.

“These are much larger than past voucher programs and less targeted to students in need,” Valant said. “We found that rural families or boys benefit the least, while many high income individuals in high income areas would be likely to obtain funds for themselves.”

Valant explained that states like Arizona have launched universal education savings account — or ESA — programs in recent years, allowing nearly all families to use public funds for private education expenses. But data show that participation rates are highest in wealthy ZIP codes and lowest in poorer areas. Most early recipients were already attending private schools, he noted, with minimal transparency around student outcomes.

Valant also raised alarm over how the ECCA is structured. Under the federal proposal, donors can receive a full dollar-for-dollar tax credit — and even donate appreciated stock to scholarship-granting organizations, or SGOs, without paying capital gains taxes.

“In effect, this makes ECCA a tax shelter that provides wealthy individuals with an avenue for avoiding capital gains taxes,” Valant said. “It’s not the donors who fund the program — it’s taxpayers.”

He warned that SGOs, which would be only lightly regulated under the bill, could distribute funds to schools that discriminate based on sexual orientation, religion or political affiliation.

“There are only the slightest forms of transparency and accountability, and a lot of room for waste and abuse,” he said. “Policies hostile to public schools are unlikely to achieve better outcomes and risk leaving us with a more stratified, less efficient education system than the one we have today.”

According to the latest House proposal, the school voucher component would allocate up to $5 billion per year through 2029 for tax credits tied to private school scholarship programs. A Senate version, while still under negotiation, reportedly aims to make the program permanent, with an estimated cost of more than $20 billion over time.

A recent analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act would add $2.4 trillion to $2.8 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade, primarily due to tax cut extensions, voucher subsidies, and new discretionary spending.

Meanwhile, the voucher section has emerged as a flashpoint in internal Republican negotiations. The Senate Parliamentarian has flagged portions of the provision as potentially violating Byrd Rule restrictions, raising questions about whether it can survive in the final reconciliation package.

Still, Republican leaders, with Trump’s backing, remain committed to including it.

“Everyone should be aware, Republicans are creating the first ever national school voucher program… funded through a new federal tax credit,” Hirono said. “Needless to say, this proposal poses a serious threat to our public education system.”

While Hawaii does not currently have a state-level private school voucher program, the national proposal could still significantly impact the state’s public schools.

Hirono warned that billions in federal education funding could be diverted away from public schools nationwide, including those in Hawaii, where many students rely heavily on public education services. This is especially critical for rural communities and Native Hawaiian students, who make up a significant portion of the state’s population.

In neighboring islands like Molokai and Lanai, public schools often serve as vital community centers — providing meals, counseling and cultural programs. Because private schools are scarce in these areas, many families would likely gain little from vouchers and instead face reduced resources as funding shifts away from public education.

The state Department of Education already grapples with teacher shortages and aging school facilities, and losing federal dollars to vouchers could exacerbate these challenges.

Experts also caution that the federal program may encourage local efforts to establish voucher or education savings account programs in Hawaii, which could further fragment funding and spark contentious political battles over public education.

A 2023 Brookings Institution report found that large-scale voucher efforts in states like Indiana and Ohio did not significantly improve student performance and, in some cases, produced worse results for low-­income students.

“Public education is a great equalizer,” Hirono said. “It gives people the opportunity to succeed in school and in life no matter where they come from. That is why Republicans are so hell bent on undermining it.”

Proponents argue that programs like those in Milwaukee, Florida, and Arizona give families stuck in failing public schools a chance at better outcomes — and push public schools to improve by introducing market-style competition.