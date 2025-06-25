Kokua Line: How many times can I re-take road test?

Question: Is there a limit on how many times a person can take the road test after failing more than once?

Answer: No. “There’s no limit on the number of times that an aspiring driver can take the behind-­the-wheel test to obtain a Hawaii driver’s license after failing the exam more than once. However, there is a predetermined amount of time that anyone who fails the behind-the-wheel test must wait before he or she can take the exam again. That waiting period can range from seven days to four weeks, depending on the infractions that caused someone to fail the test. For example, the maximum four-week wait is imposed on serious violations that can warrant a traffic ticket, or a dangerous action that prompts the examiner, during the course of the road test, to step in to help safely maneuver the vehicle,” Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services, said in an email Tuesday.

We’ve received variations of this question from several readers, and Nedd assured us in a follow-up phone call that it’s generally not a problem to retake the road test after the prescribed waiting period, even for an applicant who has previously failed numerous times.

During the waiting period, the applicant can focus on getting enough practice behind the wheel to be a confident, competent driver, and review the Hawaii Driver’s Manual to ensure that they know the rules of the road and can avoid the types of mistakes that cost them on their previous attempts. Download a free copy of the manual on the state Department of Transportation website, at 808ne.ws/4epa9Bm, where it is posted in about a dozen languages.

Q: Regarding SUN Bucks, are children eligible even if they are going to summer school at a public school that serves free breakfast and lunch?

A: Yes. “The summer feeding program is open to all school-aged children wanting to partake in the meals, so SUN Bucks recipients can go to the school location that is offering the meals and participate,” said Amanda Stevens, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Human Services.

Hawaii’s Department of Education is serving no-fee breakfast and lunch Mondays through Fridays except holidays at 68 public schools statewide. Any person age 18 and younger is welcome; no sign-up or enrollment is needed, according to the DOE. These meals are available through the Seamless Summer Option, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that kids have nutritious meals after the regular school year ends. Go to 808ne.ws/45EbNg0 for a list of participating Hawaii schools.

By contrast, SUN Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, pays eligible Hawaii households $177 per qualifying school-age child to buy groceries over the summer. Children can receive SUN Bucks on top of other benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and SNAP for Women, Infants and Children, in addition to free meals from local sites, according to the USDA website.

Some households automatically qualify for SUN Bucks based on their participation in certain aid programs, while others need to apply; applications will be accepted until Aug. 3, according to the DHS website. To apply, or for more information, go to sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov.

Q: Will Ala Moana Center sponsor Fourth of July fireworks off Magic Island?

A: No, the mall hasn’t done so for years. To answer another reader’s question, the Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel in Waikiki does host a brief fireworks show every Friday night, at 8 p.m. in the summer, according to the hotel operator. Fourth of July falls on a Friday this year; the hotel’s offshore pyrotechnic display will launch as usual, she said.

