New Aloha Stadium district contract delayed 6 weeks

The state and the preferred offeror to build the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District have pushed back their self-­imposed deadline for a signed contract by six weeks, but officials said that will not affect the target date for starting demolition of the old stadium and also will not affect the target of having the new stadium ready for the 2028 football season.

The state’s NASED team announced an extension of the deadline for its negotiations with Aloha Halawa District Partners, the private partner in the construction of the new multi-use stadium and development of a community surrounding the stadium. The original deadline of Monday has been extended through mid-August, which coincides with the intended time to start tearing down the old stadium.

Officials said AHDP is continuing with preliminary work that is allowed without a signed contract.

“We have made significant strides in our negotiations and appreciate the collaborative spirit and diligence shown by Aloha Halawa District Partners,” Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka said in a statement. “This extension allows both parties to further refine key aspects of the agreement without compromising the timeline for project milestones. We remain confident that we will execute a final agreement by August.”

AHDP was announced as the preferred offeror for NASED last October and is now finalizing commercial, technical and design details of its proposal.

“Halawa and all of Hawaii deserve a stadium and entertainment district that excites us and is a part of the future we envision for our children and grandchildren,” said Stanford Carr, president of Stanford Carr Development and one of the lead master developers of AHDP.