Dave Reardon: Past Manoa Cup champs still profess their love of the game
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Golfer Joshua Hayashida broke out into a smile after winning his match on Tuesday at the Manoa Cup held at Oahu Country Club. Hayashida, the defending champion, defeated Alan Wong 5 and 3.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Brandan Kop hit off the first tee during his Round of 64 match on Tuesday at the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club. Kop won his match against Jarryd Gano 5 and 4.