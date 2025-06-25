Scoreboard – June 25, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 32, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, quarterfinals, 9:33 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.

THURSDAY

Manoa Cup: Open Division round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals,

8:21 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.

GOLF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Tuesday

Open Division

Round of 64

(1) Joshua Hayashida def. (64) Alan Wong

5 & 3

(32) Derek Chinen def. (33) Noah Izawa

Okazaki 4 & 3

(16) Kyle Krupp def. (49) Daniel Cho 2 & 1

(17) Peter Jung def. (48) Trevor Ozawa

8 and 6

(57) Katsuhiro Yamashita def. (8) Donggeon

Yoon 2 up

(40) Benjamin Sandborn def. (25) Braydn

Sato 3 & 2

(56) Landon Long def. (9) Santino Diokno

1 up

(24) Casey Johansen def. (41) Kevin Ko

3 & 2

(4) Kolbe Irei def. (61) Sean Smith 4 & 3

(29) Chance Wilson def. (36) Bret Kiyuna

3 & 2

(52) Lann Higa def. (13) Matt Tonokawa

4 & 3

(20) Austin Koki def. (45) Ryan Perez 2 & 1 (5) Anson Cabello def. (60) Lance Katahara

7 & 6

(28) Aidan Sugihara def. (37) Curtis Quinn

3 & 2

(12) Jordan Sato def. (53) Peter Sims 2 & 1 (44) Steven Cable def. (21) Drew

Higashihara 2 & 1

(2) Remington Hirano def. (63) Matthew

Milton 1 up

(31) Gunnar Lee def. (34) Joseph Ferrall

3 & 1

(50) Robert Berris def. (15) Joe Matyas

3 & 2

(18) Noah Otani def. (47) Loren Lum 2 & 1

(7) Joey Sakaue def. (58) Mason Wong

2 & 1

(26) Bryce Toledo-Lue def. (39) Christopher

Chung-Salem 4 & 2

(10) Taylor George def. (55) Jon Jew 5 & 4

(42) Andrew Otani def. (23) Garrett

Takeuchi 7 & 6

(3) Brandan Kop def. (62) Jarryd Gano

5 & 4

(30) Braylon Yamada def. (35) Tensuke

Sakurai 19 holes

(14) Isaiah Kanno def. (51) Ethan Nouchi

6 & 5

(19) Jake Otani def. (46) Thomas Kim

4 & 3

(6) Spencer Shishido def. (59) Edison

Nihipali 7 & 6

(27) Reagan James Miles def. (38) Tyler

Tamayori 6 & 5

(11) Dane Watanabe def. (54) Nick Gerard

4 & 3

(43) Zachary Sagayaga def. (22) Shion

Suzuki 1 up

Women’s Division

Round of 16

(16) Mia Cepeda def. (1) Jasmine Wong 2 up

(9) Ava Cepeda def. (8) Nicole Tanoue 2 up

(13) Bella Campos def. (4) Kira Uno, 19 holes

(5) Varnika Achanta def. Sora Kishida 6 & 4

(2) Leia Chung def. Kirsten Hall 7 & 6

(7) Arianna Bell def. Chloe Jang 20 holes

(3) Brooke Asao def. (14) Kellie Yamane

2 & 1

(6) Kara Kaneshiro def. (11) Mia Hirashima

8 & 7

Hawaii State Junior

Golf Association

King Auto Group 12U State

Championship

At Honolulu Country Club

Monday and Tuesday

Boys

Carter Crouse 78-82—160

Logan Matsumoto 84-83—167

Jason Uno 88-87—175

Cody Mau 85-93—178

Kyle Schmidt 90-92—182

Girls

Lucy Cui 78-76—154

Kono Kishida 87-73—160

Brooklyn Arbles 80-81—161

Madison Sur 75-87—162

Sonia Kato 83-79—162

SAILING

ILH ALL-STARS

Division I

First Team

Skipper: Michael Hochart (Le Jardin, Jr.); William Bagley (Punahou, Sr.)

Crew: Maia Presley (Mid-Pacific, So.); Kyoko Tonkin (Punahou, Sr.)

Second Team

Skipper: Kazunori Fowler (Mid-Pacific, Fr.); Charlie Parsons (Punahou, Jr.)

Crew: Shannon Kanemaru (‘Iolani, Jr.); Kenneth Marshall (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)

Division II

First Team

Skipper/Crew

‘Iolani’s Milo Cynn Ongjoco, Fr./Taeseong Shin, Jr.

Le Jardin’s Tailor Kai Pence, Fr./Ellianna Shinno, Fr.

La Pietra’s Carlota Gutierrez, Sr./Angelle Sherlock, Jr.

Mid-Pacific’s Dominique Horvath, So./Eve Davidson, Jr.

Punahou’s Liam Chattergy, Jr./Corey Farah, Jr.

St. Andrew’s Alisa Senaga, Sr./Anna

Gregorio, Jr.

Sacred Hearts’ Laule’a Meyer, Jr./Elora Speltz, Jr.

Division III

First Team

Skipper/Crew

‘Iolani’s Paxton Woo, Fr./Ao (Tata) Li, So.

Kamehameha’s Kahiau Stevens, So./

Kelikoluhau Pali, Jr.

Mid-Pacific’s Lia Molina, So./Leila Rama Mullen, So.

Punahou’s Avinash Vu, Fr./Ka’aepa

Akealaloa Chance-Gamundoy, Jr.

St. Andrew’s Riley Kaai, Sr./Mia Lepis, So.

Sacred Hearts’ Claire Pinkerton, Fr./Cassidy Kopf, Fr.

BULLETIN BOARD

Kahuku High School

Kahuku is seeking head coaches for air riflery and baseball. Priority will be given to those with the following

qualifications: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching certification, prior head or

assistant coaching experience at the high school level or higher and prior college level playing experience. Deadline: July 7. E-mail resumes to Kahuku athletic director: Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us