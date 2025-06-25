Scoreboard – June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
CALENDAR
TODAY
Manoa Cup: Open Division, round of 32, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, quarterfinals, 9:33 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.
THURSDAY
Manoa Cup: Open Division round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals,
8:21 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.
GOLF
Manoa Cup
At Oahu Country Club
Tuesday
Open Division
Round of 64
(1) Joshua Hayashida def. (64) Alan Wong
5 & 3
(32) Derek Chinen def. (33) Noah Izawa
Okazaki 4 & 3
(16) Kyle Krupp def. (49) Daniel Cho 2 & 1
(17) Peter Jung def. (48) Trevor Ozawa
8 and 6
(57) Katsuhiro Yamashita def. (8) Donggeon
Yoon 2 up
(40) Benjamin Sandborn def. (25) Braydn
Sato 3 & 2
(56) Landon Long def. (9) Santino Diokno
1 up
(24) Casey Johansen def. (41) Kevin Ko
3 & 2
(4) Kolbe Irei def. (61) Sean Smith 4 & 3
(29) Chance Wilson def. (36) Bret Kiyuna
3 & 2
(52) Lann Higa def. (13) Matt Tonokawa
4 & 3
(20) Austin Koki def. (45) Ryan Perez 2 & 1 (5) Anson Cabello def. (60) Lance Katahara
7 & 6
(28) Aidan Sugihara def. (37) Curtis Quinn
(12) Jordan Sato def. (53) Peter Sims 2 & 1 (44) Steven Cable def. (21) Drew
Higashihara 2 & 1
(2) Remington Hirano def. (63) Matthew
Milton 1 up
(31) Gunnar Lee def. (34) Joseph Ferrall
3 & 1
(50) Robert Berris def. (15) Joe Matyas
(18) Noah Otani def. (47) Loren Lum 2 & 1
(7) Joey Sakaue def. (58) Mason Wong
2 & 1
(26) Bryce Toledo-Lue def. (39) Christopher
Chung-Salem 4 & 2
(10) Taylor George def. (55) Jon Jew 5 & 4
(42) Andrew Otani def. (23) Garrett
Takeuchi 7 & 6
(3) Brandan Kop def. (62) Jarryd Gano
5 & 4
(30) Braylon Yamada def. (35) Tensuke
Sakurai 19 holes
(14) Isaiah Kanno def. (51) Ethan Nouchi
6 & 5
(19) Jake Otani def. (46) Thomas Kim
(6) Spencer Shishido def. (59) Edison
Nihipali 7 & 6
(27) Reagan James Miles def. (38) Tyler
Tamayori 6 & 5
(11) Dane Watanabe def. (54) Nick Gerard
(43) Zachary Sagayaga def. (22) Shion
Suzuki 1 up
Women’s Division
Round of 16
(16) Mia Cepeda def. (1) Jasmine Wong 2 up
(9) Ava Cepeda def. (8) Nicole Tanoue 2 up
(13) Bella Campos def. (4) Kira Uno, 19 holes
(5) Varnika Achanta def. Sora Kishida 6 & 4
(2) Leia Chung def. Kirsten Hall 7 & 6
(7) Arianna Bell def. Chloe Jang 20 holes
(3) Brooke Asao def. (14) Kellie Yamane
2 & 1
(6) Kara Kaneshiro def. (11) Mia Hirashima
8 & 7
Hawaii State Junior
Golf Association
King Auto Group 12U State
Championship
At Honolulu Country Club
Monday and Tuesday
Boys
Carter Crouse 78-82—160
Logan Matsumoto 84-83—167
Jason Uno 88-87—175
Cody Mau 85-93—178
Kyle Schmidt 90-92—182
Girls
Lucy Cui 78-76—154
Kono Kishida 87-73—160
Brooklyn Arbles 80-81—161
Madison Sur 75-87—162
Sonia Kato 83-79—162
SAILING
ILH ALL-STARS
Division I
First Team
Skipper: Michael Hochart (Le Jardin, Jr.); William Bagley (Punahou, Sr.)
Crew: Maia Presley (Mid-Pacific, So.); Kyoko Tonkin (Punahou, Sr.)
Second Team
Skipper: Kazunori Fowler (Mid-Pacific, Fr.); Charlie Parsons (Punahou, Jr.)
Crew: Shannon Kanemaru (‘Iolani, Jr.); Kenneth Marshall (Mid-Pacific, Jr.)
Division II
Skipper/Crew
‘Iolani’s Milo Cynn Ongjoco, Fr./Taeseong Shin, Jr.
Le Jardin’s Tailor Kai Pence, Fr./Ellianna Shinno, Fr.
La Pietra’s Carlota Gutierrez, Sr./Angelle Sherlock, Jr.
Mid-Pacific’s Dominique Horvath, So./Eve Davidson, Jr.
Punahou’s Liam Chattergy, Jr./Corey Farah, Jr.
St. Andrew’s Alisa Senaga, Sr./Anna
Gregorio, Jr.
Sacred Hearts’ Laule’a Meyer, Jr./Elora Speltz, Jr.
Division III
‘Iolani’s Paxton Woo, Fr./Ao (Tata) Li, So.
Kamehameha’s Kahiau Stevens, So./
Kelikoluhau Pali, Jr.
Mid-Pacific’s Lia Molina, So./Leila Rama Mullen, So.
Punahou’s Avinash Vu, Fr./Ka’aepa
Akealaloa Chance-Gamundoy, Jr.
St. Andrew’s Riley Kaai, Sr./Mia Lepis, So.
Sacred Hearts’ Claire Pinkerton, Fr./Cassidy Kopf, Fr.
BULLETIN BOARD
Kahuku High School
Kahuku is seeking head coaches for air riflery and baseball. Priority will be given to those with the following
qualifications: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching certification, prior head or
assistant coaching experience at the high school level or higher and prior college level playing experience. Deadline: July 7. E-mail resumes to Kahuku athletic director: Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us