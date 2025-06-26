Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Coast Guard medevacs sick crew member from ship off Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:04 p.m.

COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived and successfully hoisted the patient from the ship.

COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived and successfully hoisted the patient from the ship.

The U.S. Coast Guard today medevaced a sick crew member from a cargo ship about 80 miles off Kauai.

Honolulu watchstanders received a call at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the superintendent of the ship, Aal Kembla, for a 26-year-old man who had experienced severe abdominal pain for three days.

The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac.

The Coast Guard launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew early Thursday morning for a briefing with the 636-foot cargo ship and to provide support for the medevac.

At 5:47 a.m., an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived and successfully hoisted the patient from the ship and transported him to Lihue Airport. He was then taken by emergency medical services to Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai to receive a higher level of care.

