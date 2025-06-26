Disbarred lawyer pleads not guilty in estate theft scheme

A 75-year-old previously disbarred Honolulu attorney pleaded not guilty today to 22 felony charges that include forgery and theft of approximately $750,000, intended for three charities, from the estate of a deceased person.

Robert Earl Chapman appeared in Oahu Circuit Court before Judge Ronald Johnson, who maintained his bail amount at $1 million without objection from either his defense attorney or the state.

Chapman, indicted Friday, was arrested Saturday at the main police station and released less than two hours later after posting a $1 million bail bond.

The judge set his trial week for Aug. 25 before Judge Kevin Souza.

The Department of the Attorney General alleges Chapman used a “years-long scheme of forgery, fraud and theft” utilizing a forged will to deprive three charities of $250,000 each.

Chapman, who specialized in estate planning and probate, opened an informal probate case in 2018 for a man who died two years earlier and filed a forged will and codicil. The crimes allegedly occurred Oct. 19, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

He had been indicted Friday on eight counts of first-degree forgery, four counts of first-degree identity theft, seven counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, and one count of unauthorized possession of personal confidential information.

If convicted of first-degree identity theft, a Class A felony, he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Department of the Attorney General is handling the case, and made clear that the amount of the theft totals about $750,000.

Each of the three charities — Make a Wish Foundation, Elderhostel Inc., and Portland State University Alumni Association — were to receive about $250,000 each, according to the indictment.

Chapman was disbarred in January 2023 after resigning Dec. 6, 2022 in lieu of discipline from the Hawaii State Bar Association for attempting to lay claim to more than $2 million in abandoned property by cut and pasting the signature of a client onto a power of attorney. He was never criminally prosecuted.

The crimes alleged in the indictment were discovered after Jan. 12, 2023 by an aggrieved party or a person with a legal duty to represent an aggrieved party, the indictment says.