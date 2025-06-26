Ex-bookkeeper charged with stealing $460K from Hawaii trade groups

A former bookkeeper for a company that managed Hawaii trade associations was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing about $460,000.

Jerry Arthur Goode, 68, was arrested for an outstanding $400,000 warrant at 1:44 p.m. Wednesday in Waipahu, according to Honolulu Police Department booking logs.

Goode was charged by felony information Tuesday with 64 felony counts, including theft and forgery, according to a news release from the state Department of the Attorney General.

The 33-page information documents Goode allegedly taking “unauthorized control over the property,” more than $20,000 each, from the Roofing Contractors Association of Hawaii, the Hawaii Pest Control Association and the Subcontractors Association of Hawaii, according to state court records.

Goode also allegedly took more than $750 from the Hawaii Flooring Association.

The theft and forgery allegedly occurred between 2017 to 2023. State court records indicate at least three civil claims against Goode made by financial institutions between 2006 and 2018.

Goode, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, worked as a bookkeeper for The Legislative Center Inc. for more than 35 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Legislative Center Inc. is a domestic for-profit corporation that does “association management” and “government affairs” according to records kept by the Business Registration Division of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

“The ($400,000) warrant was obtained after an extensive criminal investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Investigation Division,” read the news release.

The charges are class B and C felonies. Class B felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Deputy Attorney General Elyse Oyama is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Special Agent Briana Hueu with the AG’s investigation division.