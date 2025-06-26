Hawaiian Airlines hit by cybersecurity breach, flights unaffected

Hawaiian Airlines announced it is responding to a cybersecurity event that has affected some of its IT systems.

The airline said in a statement posted to the top of its website that the safety and security of its guests and employees remains its top priority.

“We have taken steps to safeguard our operations, and our flights are operating safely and as scheduled,” the statement read.

Hawaiian said it immediately engaged authorities and cybersecurity experts to investigate and address the incident. The airline is working toward an “orderly restoration” of affected systems and plans to provide updates as more information becomes available.