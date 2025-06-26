Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kapahulu man, 22, pleads not guilty in Waikiki road rage incident

A 22-year-old Kapahulu man pleaded not guilty today to all three felony charges related to a June 16 road rage shooting incident in Waikiki.

Ezra Madali, who remains out on bail, appeared before Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson, who kept his bail at $120,000.

Madali was initially released June 18 after posting $50,000 bail bond set by a district court judge after he was charged by complaint for allegedly firing a handgun into another vehicle, whose driver inadvertently merged into Madali’s lane.

The initial complaint says that he placed a man and/or a woman in danger of death or seriously bodily injury.

He was indicted June 20 on first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Madali’s bail amount was increased by an order to $120,000 after the indictment and an order by Johnson. Madali remained out of custody, having posted the $120,000 bail bond June 20.

