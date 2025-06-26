Kapahulu man, 22, pleads not guilty in Waikiki road rage incident
A 22-year-old Kapahulu man pleaded not guilty today to all three felony charges related to a June 16 road rage shooting incident in Waikiki.
Ezra Madali, who remains out on bail, appeared before Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson, who kept his bail at $120,000.
Madali was initially released June 18 after posting $50,000 bail bond set by a district court judge after he was charged by complaint for allegedly firing a handgun into another vehicle, whose driver inadvertently merged into Madali’s lane.
The initial complaint says that he placed a man and/or a woman in danger of death or seriously bodily injury.
He was indicted June 20 on first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep a pistol or revolver.
Madali’s bail amount was increased by an order to $120,000 after the indictment and an order by Johnson. Madali remained out of custody, having posted the $120,000 bail bond June 20.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!