Major drug, weapons seizure unveils meth lab in Pahoa

Police from three counties and federal agents this week uncovered a methamphmetamine conversion lab, seizing drugs, firearms, ammunition, currency along with possible explosive devices and bomb-making materials at two Pahoa homes, Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

Hawaii County Police’s Vice Section and Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant Tuesday at the homes on Oceanview Parkway in the Black Sand subdivision of Pahoa, resulting in “a major drug and weapons seizure,” police said.

The officers recovered Tuesday 289 grams of methamphetamine, 459 grams of cocaine, more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine oil, seven firearms, more than 6,000 rounds of ammunition and more than $14,000 in U.S. currency.

They also discovered possible explosive devices and bomb-making materials.

Bomb technicians from the FBI, and the Maui and Kauai police departments removed on Wednesday two partially built pipe bombs, black powder, flash powder and other explosive materials.

They arrested a 54-year-old Pahoa man on suspicion of multiple drug, firearm and explosives-related charges, but he has not yet been charged and remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding wanted individuals or illegal firearms is urged to report tips anonymously to Hawaii Island Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.