Parliamentarian blocks major GOP budget cuts in Senate bill

WASHINGTON >> A top Senate official today rejected a slew of major provisions in Republicans’ sweeping domestic policy bill, sending party leaders rushing to find other ways to help offset the massive cost of the legislation, a week before the July 4 deadline President Donald Trump set for its enactment.

Elizabeth MacDonough, the parliamentarian who enforces the chamber’s rules, said several measures in the legislation that would provide hundreds of billions of dollars in savings could not be included in the legislation in their current form. They include one that would crack down on strategies that many states have developed to obtain more federal Medicaid funds and another that would limit repayment options for student loan borrowers.

McDonough has not yet ruled on all parts of the bill. The tax changes at the centerpiece of Trump’s agenda are still under review.

The decisions dealt a blow to Senate Republicans as they push to pass the behemoth legislation by Trump’s deadline. Party leaders had hoped to begin voting on the bill this weekend, in order to allow time for the House, which must give final approval to any changes, to pass it early next week, clearing it for the president’s signature.

They were the latest provisions struck down by MacDonough, after she rejected several other sections, including Republicans’ initial plan to slash the food assistance program known as SNAP and a move to limit federal judges’ power to enforce injunctions against the Trump administration.

Republicans are moving the bill through Congress using special rules that shield it from a filibuster, depriving Democrats of the ability to block it. But to qualify for that protection, the legislation must comply with a rigorous set of budgetary restrictions established by the Senate to govern that process.

The Senate parliamentarian, an official appointed by the chamber’s leaders to enforce its rules and precedents, must evaluate those measures to ensure that every provision meets those requirements.

MacDonough’s rulings are closely held by senators and are not released to the public. So it was unclear whether she had suggested the provisions were essentially unsalvageable or merely needed to be modified.

Republicans on the Senate Agriculture Committee, for example, believe they will be able to restore the provision that MacDonough struck that would push some SNAP costs to the states.

If Republicans are unable to make revisions and are forced to remove all the provisions MacDonough has ruled on, it would eliminate more than $500 billion of the bill’s intended spending cuts, according to a rough analysis by Bobby Kogan, a former Democratic Senate Budget Committee staffer and White House budget official who is now the senior director of federal budget policy at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the majority leader, today played down the adverse rulings, saying the measure was still on track.

“These are speed bumps along the way; we anticipated those, and so we have contingency plans,” he told reporters at the Capitol. “Obviously, you have to adjust the timing and schedule a little bit, but we’re moving forward.”

Other Republicans vented rage against MacDonough and were agitating to overrule her or get rid of her altogether.

“The Senate Parliamentarian is not elected. She is not accountable to the American people. Yet she holds veto power over legislation supported by millions of voters,” Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., wrote on social media.

In his own post, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., castigated the “WOKE parliamentarian” for rejecting a provision that would reduce Medicaid funding to states that use their own tax revenues to provide health coverage to immigrants lacking legal status.

“This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP,” Tuberville wrote. “Unelected bureaucrats think they know better than U.S. Congressmen who are elected BY THE PEOPLE. Her job is not to push a woke agenda. THE SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN SHOULD BE FIRED ASAP.”

Republican senators could vote to steer around her guidance, but that move would deal a substantial blow to the filibuster. The vote would set a new precedent that senators can ignore the parliamentarian on budget matters whenever they can muster a majority to do so, and Thune has repeatedly pledged not to take such action.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company