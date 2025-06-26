Third woman dies after head-on crash in Punaluu

A 28-year-old woman who was critically injured in a head-on crash in Punaluu last week has died, bringing the death toll from the June 17 collision to three, Honolulu police said.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified HPD’s Traffic Division of the woman’s death on Wednesday, police said in an update. Her identity has not yet been released.

She had been one of four occupants in a vehicle traveling south on Kamehameha Highway near Puhuli Street at about 8:55 p.m. when the car crossed into the northbound lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 17-year-old girl, according to police.

The 28-year-old woman driving the southbound vehicle and one of her 19-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The other 19-year-old passenger was also critically injured and remains hospitalized.

The 17-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Police said none of the occupants in the southbound vehicle were wearing seatbelts and that the car overturned in the crash, ejecting all four.

Speed appears to have been a contributing factor, but it remains unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

With the woman’s death, the crash is now considered Oahu’s 39th traffic fatality of the year. At the same time in 2024, there had been 15.

The investigation remains ongoing.