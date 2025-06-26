Column: Isle lawmakers start to get serious about early education

For far too long, Hawaii’s working families have had to make difficult choices about the early education of their children. Parents who choose to pay for early education must be willing to give up large chunks of their hard earned paychecks. Parents who are lucky enough to find a family member or friend willing to babysit for free or at a low cost suffer pangs of guilt for depriving their toddlers of a good start in school.

But the tide is changing in Hawaii. This past legislative session, Hawaii’s working families, legislators and state agencies were all on the same page with early education, the second largest expense after housing. Recognizing these programs ultimately help with recruiting and retaining valuable employees, even small businesses were supportive.

They all saw affordable early education as basic, foundational infrastructure, a requirement for families to thrive in Hawaii. This is especially important for asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) families, which make up a third of all families in our state.

Trying to get by despite our state’s high cost of living has become a familiar refrain among advocacy groups attempting to instigate positive change, but those arguments have often fallen on deaf ears in the past. This year, however, looming threats to Hawaii’s most vulnerable families as result of abrupt shifts in federal policies created a heightened sense of urgency to take action.

The realization that there were larger, threatening forces at play may have encouraged those typically at odds with each other to find common ground. There was an unspoken, collective desire to take control over what we could control at the state level.

The response to one bill in particular, the Preschool Open Doors program (House Bill 692), will go down in history as a classic case of civic engagement, legislative responsiveness and community collaboration.

As the name of the bill implies, it literally opens the doors for more families to receive subsidies for their 2-year-olds to attend preschool until they are ready to enter kindergarten. This past Tuesday, the bill, signed into law (Act 203) by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, will go into effect on Jan. 1. It will put keiki on a positive trajectory, bolstering the Keiki Ready initiative.

This milestone would not have been possible without the phenomenal, unprecedented turnout by working families testifying in support of this bill. As 150 pages of testimonies advocating for early preschool access for ALICE families made clear: Change was long overdue.

Their pleas struck a chord with legislators who voted to move this and other bills forward. To accommodate the needs of families, the Hawaii Department of Human Services (DHS), which oversees the program, also changed its administrative rules, which could become effective as early as July 1.

DHS established an accreditation program to establish high standards for prekindergarten programs, but removed this accreditation requirement to provide easier access to early education for families. Providers still have the option to pursue accreditation so that they can be reimbursed for their services at a higher rate, making it a win-win opportunity.

Other significant wins included expanded access to free school meals for public school students, funding for a peer-to-peer support program for families and for the Hawaii School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private entities to develop prekindergarten, preschool, child care and early learning program facilities statewide.

The early childhood advocates are thrilled with these results, but know there is so much more we must do to make Hawaii a better place for working families. Buoyed by these successes, we plan to be back next session to continue to share our stories and collaboration.

Malia Tsuchiya is the early childhood policy and advocacy coordinator for the Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network (HCAN); Jamie Prem is a parent advocate on Kauai.