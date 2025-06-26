Letter: Form council to oppose GOP, Trump agenda

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Regarding a recent column by The Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board, I believe the opposition to Donald Trump needs a council with representatives from all the disparate opposition groups (“Dems MIA amid ‘No Kings’ success,” Star-Advertiser, Other Views, June 21). The level of coalition around the June 14 “No Kings” day of protest is a positive sign, but we need much, much more.

The Heritage Foundation, Federalist Society and billionaire oligarchs have been organized at least since Ronald Reagan.

Preparing for more complex actions like boycotts, work actions and civil disobedience will require greater strategic planning and coordination between the several large national opposition groups. We need a high-level opposition council.

James Raymond

Kailua

