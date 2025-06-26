Letter: Government needs to do more hurricane prep

A woman walks through debris after Hurricane Iniki swept through Kapaa, Kauai, in 1992.

The Star-Advertiser’s “Disaster Preparedness” insert on Sunday hid from readers the facts that:

>> We have 187,000 older, wooden houses that will be greatly damaged or destroyed even in a Category 1 hurricane.

>> Some 200,000 people will need shelters, but we only have enough for 100,000.

>> We have no shelters that can withstand Category 2, 3, 4 or 5 hurricane.

>> Government is doing absolutely nothing to build new shelters or to help us fortify our homes.

>> The 2025 Legislature killed all 10 hurricane preparedness bills.

>> Our City Council changed the new building code so Oahu builders don’t need to provide “safe rooms” in new homes, saving builders a miniscule $5,000 on $1 million houses, but potentially costing thousands of lives.

We desperately need investigation of and strong support for real hurricane preparation. For more, watch my video, “The New Hurricane Threat for Hawaii,” on YouTube.

Kioni Dudley

Kapolei

