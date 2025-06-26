Letter: Iran another example of presidential leadership

It’s time to recall U.S. Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz. They are clearly overwhelmed.

The trio said that they worried about putting our military in harm’s way, retaliation from Iran, escalation in the Middle East and are upset that Congress wasn’t consulted prior to the Iran strikes (“Hawaii delegation disagrees with Trump’s decision,” Star-Advertiser, June 22).

Nobody wants our military in danger, but an Iran with nuclear weapons endangers the world. Leadership is assessing, making a decision, executing and being prepared for next steps. Leadership is not doing nothing and hoping. It is not signing another empty document that the other side violates and ignores. If our politicians do not understand that, they have no business representing us.

As for not consulting Congress, neither did past presidents including George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama or Joe Biden. Those decisions were examples of leadership being executed. Apparently, our representatives don’t know it when they see it.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

