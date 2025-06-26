Letter: Isle gun laws too strict, hurt legitimate buyers

Thursday, June 26, 2025
Have all of Hawaii’s strict firearm laws kept guns out of hands of hoodlums? No, but the laws have made it very difficult for law-abiding citizens to get a gun for self-protection.
Politicians may want to consider an expansion of concealed-carry protections, since a cellphone call won’t get a police response fast enough — especially with all the staffing problems.
Gerald Ching
Waialae Iki
EXPRESS YOURSELF
