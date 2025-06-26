Letter: Like Pearl Harbor, Iran bombing signals war

There is no getting around it. By bombing Iran, America has declared war. When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, America declared war on Japan and entered WWII. Is this not the same? Japan tried negotiating for oil from America, but we refused, prompting Japan to bomb Pearl Harbor.

Donald Trump had been negotiating with Iran to shut down its nuclear facilities, and stated that he will decide in two weeks whether to join in attacks by Israel. Instead, he bombed Iran a couple days later.

This will only prove to enrage the Iranians and strengthen their resolve in this war, the same response America had when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. It is preposterous to say we are not at war with Iran, but only with its nuclear ambitions.

I believe this is the only time America has initiated a war without due cause. God help us all.

Jon Shimamoto

Mililani

