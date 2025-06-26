Off the news: Commission reworks HECO rate regulations

The state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is reworking its standards for regulating Hawaiian Electric’s rates, after 2021 “performance incentive mechanisms” didn’t shrink rates as predicted. Customers will see the results reflected in bills as of 2027.

At a briefing Tuesday, legislators grilled PUC and utility reps about how costly wildfire mitigation and grid improvements required of Hawaiian Electric will affect upcoming bills, but didn’t get definitive answers. The PUC is in the information-gathering phase of making regulatory changes, officials said — seeking to hold customer charges down and to incentivize the transition to renewable energy.