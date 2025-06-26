Off the news: Isles receive high marks for health care

It was mostly good news for Hawaii in overall health care for its people, ranking No. 2 in an annual report by The Commonwealth Fund. The “Scorecard on State Health System Performance” evaluates all 50 states and D.C. on 50 key indicators, from access to health care to prevention and treatment, health outcomes and equity.

Keep up the good work, Hawaii, to keep our people and communities healthy. And as cited by the report, improvements can surely be made on low scores on keiki vaccination rates and mental health services for children.