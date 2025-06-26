Editorial: Push to bust isle’s illegal game rooms

It’s well known that many people in Hawaii like to gamble — whether it be social gambling via poker games, or junkets to the bright lights of Vegas. But things turn dark when illegal game rooms enter the scene, as they’ve done in many Oahu residential neighborhoods in recent years, bringing with them illicit drugs, firearms and other vices and violence.

Three new city laws now offer promise to turn the tide and shut down illegal gambling dens — and keep them closed — by targeting not just the operations themselves for violating gambling laws, but making landlords more culpable for siting the illegal enterprises.

Signed into law last Thursday and expected to work in tandem are:

>> Bill 11, which creates a regulatory system of permits for the use of electronic amusement devices, to be issued by the Honolulu police chief or designate, and establishes penalties for noncompliance.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm, in lauding the new anti- gaming laws, said Bill 11 will help by requiring owners “to register all these games.”

“And if they don’t, HPD is going to be able to seize them,” he said. “So if it’s not a gambling thing they have nothing to worry about. That’s exactly why this bill was created, it’s going to put the landlords and owners of these (establishments) in a roughly tough position.”

>> Bill 12 will tackle gaming rooms using the city’s building codes to apply pressure on operators and landlords — requiring the police to work with the city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) so that increased daily fines will be slapped for unpermitted work at game rooms, which often have electrical and fire code violations.

>> Bill 13 makes it easier for property owners to work with HPD to evict tenants engaged in criminal activity. This brings front-line action to last year’s state law (Act 249) that expanded the definition of gambling-activity advancement to include landowners and landlords with illegal operations on their property, raising accountability and incentive to evict bad actors.

Well beyond mere nuisance from gaming activities, illegal gambling dens bring violence into neighborhoods. Robberies due to abundant cash on premises, gun violence from stealing and guarding, drug use and trafficking on site.

Just last week near Kawaiahao Street in Kakaako, three men were arrested after an illegal game-room raid found $5,222 in cash, 16 digital gaming machines and illegal drugs — meth, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Unfortunately, that was only the latest in several Kawaiahao Street incidents of game-room violence — including in August, when three men were arrested and charged after allegedly robbing an illegal operation at gunpoint.

Kalihi, also, has seen too much of these activities. An illegal game room was shut down in May after 43 gambling devices, drugs and cash were seized from a home on Kanakanui Street. A month prior, police had opened an attempted murder investigation after gunfire was exchanged around 4 a.m. at an illegal game room on School Street.

This has to stop. It will take steadfast interagency cooperation — including local police, DPP, city prosecutor and federal Homeland Security agents working in tandem — to shut down these dangerous dens that could well be operating down the street.

“We take out one and they open up someplace else,” HPD Maj. Ray Ikehara noted at the bills-signing. “The community sends us their complaints and we (investigate); it’s nonstop chasing.”

Indeed, even as police said 60 Oahu game rooms were shut down in 2024, HPD’s narcotics/vice division estimated more than 60 were still in operation. In Waianae alone, noted area City Councilmember Andria Tupola last week, 26 illegal game rooms had been operating — though “I believe we’re at 11 right now.”

Consistent crackdowns, aided by better laws, will make a difference. So, too, will residents who step up to keep their neighborhoods safe. That comes with understanding that illegal gaming rooms aren’t harmless sites of victimless crimes — but are hubs that often foster violent crimes. It’s not just fun and games, not by a long shot.

———

To report illegal gambling: Call the 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form: 808ne.ws/gaming.