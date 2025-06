Margaret Cho plays a woman battling zombies in Cynthia Romero’s “Queens of the Dead,” screening at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

“Drag queens and club kids” battling zombies in Brooklyn, N.Y.; the challenges involved in finding and maintaining fulfilling personal relationships; contemporary political struggles; and the story of the man who created and anonymously released a film that has become a classic in “1960s queer art.”

These are among the subjects film fans will see this weekend as the Hawai‘i LGBT Legacy Foundation presents the 36th Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, “Where Stories Take Root,” at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday with a reception followed by the screening of “Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr” and “Heightened Scrutiny” at 7:30. “Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr” documents transgender Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s expulsion from the Montana House of Representatives. “Heightened Scrutiny” is director Sam Feder’s documentary on the work of Chase Strangio, described as an “ACLU attorney and the first out trans person to argue before the Supreme Court,” to obtain a reversal of “Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.”

It wraps Sunday evening with the annual Red Carpet Closing Party at Capitol Modern (formerly the Hawaii State Art Museum) on Hotel Street.

The three-day event makes 2025 another proud year for the festival that began in 1989 when Honolulu businessman Jack Law founded the Honolulu Adam Baran Gay Film Festival to honor Baran’s legacy as the innovative video editor who created numerous hours of original video entertainment for Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand and the Wave Waikiki (Baran had died in the HIV/AIDS epidemic).

In 1997, Law founded the nonprofit Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation that serves as an umbrella organization for what is now the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival.

Law retired from his leadership position in 2009 and the festival has continued to grow under a younger generation of leaders.

“Queer storytelling and representation in media is so important for members of the LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF+ community,” festival director Brent Anbe said in a statement announcing this year’s event. “It fosters pride in authenticity, helping others to embrace their identity while reminding them that they are not alone.”

For information on the films, screening times and additional details, visit hrff.org.