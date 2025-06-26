B.J. Penn asks judge for ‘identity verification’ of his mother

UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn has said on social media he believes an identical imposter has taken the place of his mother, Lorraine Shin, his brothers and others around him.

The former UFC world champion on Tuesday essentially made that claim in open court, asking Hilo Family Court Judge Jeffrey Ng to vacate the temporary restraining order his mother currently has against him.

In addition, Penn asked the judge to order “a supervised identity verification.”

“All right. What to you mean by that?” Ng asked the 46-year-old retired cage fighter whose legal name is Jay Dee Penn.

“A very thorough identity test to make sure this unknown woman filing this TRO against Jay Dee Penn is, in fact, Lorraine Shin,” Penn replied.

Ng told Penn he’s “going to deny that request at this time.”

“At the evidentiary hearing, I assume Ms. Shin will testify, so you can cross- examine Ms. Shin at the appropriate time,” the judge said.

On May 27, Penn was arrested and charged with domestic abuse of Shin. That same day, she filed a civil petition for an order of protection.

Penn appeared Tuesday in court without an attorney, as he has during subsequent hearings since his arrest.

In response to a question by Ng, Penn said he wasn’t able to retain a lawyer and told the judge he would represent himself.

Shin, whose TRO against Penn is in effect until Nov. 23, told the judge she wanted to continue with the court proceedings, and Ng scheduled an evidentiary hearing for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Shin said in her petition she believes Penn has Capgras syndrome, a disorder in which the sufferer believes those close to them have been replaced with identical or nearly identical imposters.

Penn is barred by the court order from the Puueo Street home where Shin lives, but has been arrested twice for returning there in the past month.

Shin is listed as the sole owner of the former sugar plantation manager’s home on the county’s property tax website, but Penn twice referred to the domicile as “my house” during Tuesday’s hearing.

Telling the judge staying at hotels is “getting expensive,” Penn asked Ng to ensure Shin provides him “a place to stay while I’m not at my house.”

The judge replied that such an order is “outside the scope of the petition.”

Noting that Aug. 12 is almost two months away, Penn said it’s “too long for me.”

“Can we do it any sooner?” he inquired.

“That’s the next date we have,” Ng responded.

Penn is free on $6,000 bail for three criminal charges — domestic abuse, refusal to comply with the lawful order of a police officer and violating the TRO — all misdemeanors.

In addition to the Aug. 12 hearing, Penn has a date at 8 a.m. Wednesday before Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota on the criminal charges.