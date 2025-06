Robert Earl Chapman, former attorney, 75, indicted on 22 counts of forgery, theft, identity theft, and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information. HPD photo.

The former attorney, 75, was indicted on 22 counts of forgery, theft, identity theft and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information

A 75-year-old ex-lawyer, who was disbarred in January 2023 for wrongfully laying claim to over $2 million in abandoned property, was charged Friday in a 22-count felony indictment in a similar case, including theft of roughly $750,000 from a dead man’s estate.

Robert Earl Chapman “is alleged to have engaged in a years-long scheme of forgery, fraud and theft, in which he utilized a forged will to deprive three charities of approximately $250,000 each,” the Department of the Attorney General said in a news release Tuesday.

The $750,000 was supposed to go to Make a Wish Foundation, Elderhostel Inc., and Portland State University Alumni Association.

Chapman is the former managing director of the Honolulu law firm of Clay Chapman Iwamura Pulice &Nervell, aka Clay Iwamura Pulice &Nervell. He was arrested 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the main police station in Honolulu, and was released 7:45 p.m. after posting a $1 million bail bond.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Chapman on eight counts of first-degree forgery, a Class B felony; four counts of first-degree identity theft, a Class A felony; seven counts of first-degree theft, a Class B felony; and two counts of second-degree theft, a Class C felony.

A Class A felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Chapman also was indicted for unauthorized possession of confidential personal information on Oct. 19, 2018, belonging to Robert James Boulette, a man who died two years earlier. That charge is a Class C felony.

According to an obituary published in the Oregonian, Boulette, a native of Portland, was a longtime Honolulu resident, who died Nov. 24, 2016, at age 77. He served as an ensign in the U.S. Navy and worked with the Navy Audit Service until he retired at age 55.

Court records show Chapman filed with the court on Oct. 24, 2018, an application for “informal probate of will and first codicil and informal appointment of personal representative” on behalf of Boulette’s estate.

No prior probate filings for Boulette appear in the Oahu Circuit Court.

Chapman allegedly, with the intent to defraud, used forged instruments, namely the purported will and codicil of Boulette, which may have transferred, terminated or affected Boulette’s legal right, interest, obligation or status, the indictment says.

The indictment alleges the crimes occurred from Oct. 19, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2019, but says that the alleged offenses were “not discovered prior to Jan. 13, 2023, by either an aggrieved party or a person who has a legal duty to represent an aggrieved party.”

The Jan. 13, 2023, date is a week after he was disbarred.

Chapman is scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court today before Judge Ronald Johnson.

He has retained attorney Myles Breiner, who declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

Despite the findings of wrongdoing in Chapman’s 2022 case, the case was never pursued criminally.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel received and investigated a complaint from a deputy attorney general in the department’s civil division, alleging Chapman laid claim to over $2 million in abandoned property held by the state Department of Budget and Finance, a Dec. 6, 2022 press release from the counsel office said.

In the underlying case, Chapman had filed a complaint March, 25, 2019, on behalf of plaintiff Anita Mei Lee Hsu, claiming she had created in 1984 a power of attorney to her counsel, Robert Chapman, in connection with her business operations.

The complaint says Hsu had opened several bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, but the banks closed them after a period of time and delivered the funds to the state. Chapman asked the court to order the state to return the abandoned property.

The judge granted summary judgment to the plaintiff, but the state offered the testimony of a forensic documents examiner who found that the signatures on the power of attorney and the attached notary page were not genuinely executed and were instead duplicates of Hsu’s and the notary’s signatures on another document that was cut and pasted.

Chapman was charged with multiple violations of the Hawaii Rules of Professional Conduct (HRPC).

The Hawaii Supreme Court found, after reviewing the charges and Chapman’s admissions, “egregious violations” of the HRPC, including use of confidential former client information to detriment of client, false statement, offering false evidence, falsification of evidence, committing criminal acts, engaging in dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation.

Chief Disciplinary Counsel Ray Kong said that the Hawaii Supreme Court ordered the granting of Chapman’s request for resignation in lieu of discipline on Dec. 6, 2022.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) said on that day Chapman would be officially disbarred 30 days after the Dec. 6, 2022 order.

Kong said that his office takes complaints from the public, but sometimes initiates complaints, and investigates whether attorneys are in violation of the Hawaii Rules of Professional Conduct. Criminal matters are taken up by the Department of the Attorney General, he said.

He said rules prohibit him from disclosing how many complaints have been filed against Chapman.

Also, if a member is under investigation, it remains confidential until a decision is made to file a formal petition. “That’s when it becomes public,” Kong said.

If a member is disciplined, it is up to the disciplinary board to issue a public discipline or not.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel only investigates complaints against current members of the bar.

Attorneys at Clay Iwa-mura Pulice &Nervell said Chapman failed to inform them of any disciplinary investigations taking place, and they only learned of it the day he announced he was giving up his law license and retiring to avoid being disbarred.

They said the 20 or so lawyers within the firm specialize in different areas of law, and “don’t practice on everyone else’s cases.”

Probate and estate planning was one of Chapman’s specialties, they said.

The firm issued a written statement saying in part:

“The alleged conduct described in the indictment, if proven true, represents a shocking betrayal of the standards and ethical principles our firm has upheld for over 50 years.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that Mr. Chapman’s alleged actions were done without the knowledge, involvement, or authorization of our law firm or any of its current attorneys or staff. … At no time did our firm have any involvement in the alleged criminal conduct of Mr. Chapman. The conduct described is wholly inconsistent with the values and professional responsibilities we demand of every member of our team.

The firm “strongly condemns the alleged misconduct by Mr. Chapman. We view the trust placed in us by our clients and community as sacred, and we are committed to ensuring that such a breach of trust never occurs again.

“Since Mr. Chapman’s resignation from the practice of law in 2022, we have instituted strengthened safeguards and internal review measures to further protect the integrity of our practice and the interests of those we serve.”