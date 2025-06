Gilchrist Fernandez, left, stood with defense attorney Myles Breiner on Wednesday during a sentencing hearing in the circuit courtroom of Judge Ronald Johnson.

Ex-corrections officer Gilchrist Fernandez received no jail or prison time at a sentencing hearing Wednesday for two felony fireworks offenses to which he pleaded guilty Jan. 29.

Fernandez worked as an adult corrections officer at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in 2022 when he mailed nearly 95 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks, which he bought from a fireworks vendor in Nevada, to the jail.

Instead of sentencing Fernandez, Circuit Court Judge Ronald Johnson granted Fernandez’s motion for a deferred acceptance of guilty plea for a period of four years, during which he must remain under the supervision of a probation officer and follow special conditions.

“It appears to the Court that the Defendant is not likely to again engage in criminal conduct and that the ends of justice and the welfare of society do not require that the Defendant should presently suffer the penalty imposed by law,” the written order says.

“The Court imposes a period of 90 days jail. The jail term is suspended and Mittimus is stayed,” meaning he was not taken into custody.

According to a presentence detention certificate, Fernandez served one day in jail on Jan. 27, the same day he was charged by complaint.

He entered into a plea agreement with the Attorney General’s office, waiving indictment and pleading guilty to importing aerial devices without a license, and a criminal attempt at discharging aerial devices of 25 pounds or more without a license between Nov. 9 and Dec. 6, 2022.

Myles Breiner, his attorney, requested on Jan. 29 his client be allowed to continue living in Washington state, which the judge permitted, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Under the special conditions of deferral, Fernandez is allowed to return to Washington state or to return to live in Hawaii, and must notify the probation officer of any change of address, telephone number or employment.

He is required to apply for transfer of his case to Washington under the Interstate Compact for the Supervision of Adult Offenders.

Fernandez also was fined $2,500 for each of the two counts, totaling $5,000.

If he complies with the conditions throughout the four-year period, he will be permitted to request the court to have the crimes removed from the court record.

But if he should violate the conditions of the deferral, the court may accept his guilty pleas and sentence him.

His offenses are Class C felonies, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

He could have received 90 days in jail, and either four years of probation or the deferral supervision, which the judge granted.

The Department of the Attorney General issued the following statement: “The Department of the Attorney General and law enforcement partners both in Hawaii and the mainland U.S. conducted a thorough investigation into Gilchrist Fernandez’s conduct.

“At sentencing, we asked the court to impose concurrent 90-day terms of imprisonment, which we believed was entirely appropriate because Fernandez exploited his position as a public servant to have illegal aerial device fireworks mailed from the mainland to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

“The court exercised its discretion and suspended the concurrent terms of imprisonment.

“Nevertheless, the public should know that the Department of the Attorney General is committed to investigating public servants that violate the law and to holding them appropriately accountable for their conduct.”