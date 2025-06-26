Filipinos caught in power contest between U.S. and China
KEVIN KNODELL /KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, members of the Kaneohe-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and the Philippine Marine Corps took positions on a berm on May 2 during Exercise Balikatan near Aparri.
KEVIN KNODELL /KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Residents of Aparri stood on a rooftop on May 3 to watch live-fire training conducted by the U.S. and Philippine militaries at a beach just across the street into the Luzon Strait.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A Philippine Marine looked out at the Luzon Strait in the direction of Taiwan after a live-fire exercise on a beach on the outskirts of the northern Philippine town of Aparri on May 3.
During the summer 2024, a China Coast Guard vessel fires water cannons at a Filipino fishing vessel near the disputed Spratley Islands. In the foreground, another China Coast Guard vessel moves to block the view of Filipino journalists watching from a Philippine Coast Guard vessel. (Photo by Edward Bungubung/Special to the Star-Advertiser)
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Fishermen from the Philippines have increasingly found themselves targets of intimidation and sometimes attacks by China’s military and its fishing fleet. Filipino fisherfolk gathered at the Subic Bay Fishport in the predawn hours of April 27.
2023 DECEMBER 20 CTY RED HILL FUEL TANKER HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Yosemite Trader was the last tanker filled with fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility site to leave the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Approximately 104,642,160 gallons of fuel has been removed from the facility with about 64,000 gallons remaining. Pictured are US Navy crew members on a vessel for the media with the tanker and a tug boat visible as it began its voyage to the Philippines from the harbor.