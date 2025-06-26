Green adds 20th bill to intent-to-veto list

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gov. Josh Green added a 20th bill to his intent-to-veto list Tuesday that would change the retirement rules for state judges.

Tuesday represented the deadline for Green to inform legislators of bills he intends to veto, although he still has the option to sign them or let them become law without his signature.

Green previously informed legislators that he intends to veto 19 of the 320 bills they sent to him in the past legislative session.

On Tuesday, Green added Senate Bill 935 to his intent-to-veto list. It’s a complicated bill that Green’s office said he needs more time to consider and to consult with people involved.

SB 935 would require the state Department of Human Resources Development to study the impacts and benefits “of reducing, from 10 years to 5 years, the minimum number of years of credited service that qualified Class H, Tier 2 members of the Employees’ Retirement System must have to be eligible for vested benefit status for service retirement allowance purposes.”

Green has until July 9 to issue final vetoes or else they become law on that day with or without his signature. He already has signed over 200 bills that passed out of the Legislature last session.

All other bills awaiting his signature automatically will become law by July 9.