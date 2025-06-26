Kokua Line: Who gets insurance through hurricane fund?

Question: It’s been widely reported that the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund was reactivated for condos. Can individual owners get that?

Answer: No. The HHRF offers hurricane-­only commercial property insurance for condominium and townhouse Associations of Apartment Owners in Hawaii, also known as condo master policies, according to the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. “The HHRF does not provide insurance for individual condo units and only covers association property” for the portion of losses above $10 million caused by wind during a hurricane, it says.

To be eligible to apply, an association must have been denied hurricane coverage by at least two Hawaii-licensed insurance companies and have buildings with a total insured value above $10 million. Applications opened this week; for details go to cca.hawaii.gov/ins/hhrf.

Q: I would like to know where the funds are coming from for the commercials praising the governor and the legislators for the recent tax cuts. I would hate to think my tax dollars are being used for this expensive air time that has been going on for quite awhile. It sounds like a campaign commercial, so I hope those funds are being used.

A: Taxpayers are paying for the statewide promotional campaign that directs viewers to taxcuthawaii.org to learn about Act 46, which increased the standard deduction for Hawaii income taxes and widened the tax brackets, so more income is taxed at a lower rate. The website affiliated with the state Department of Taxation has a calculator allowing users to estimate their tax savings from 2025 to 2031.

Written text at the end of the promo says it’s a message from the state of Hawaii, but you are one of numerous readers who’ve said the main visuals and audio come off like a campaign ad, not a public service announcement.

“People are going to have more money in their pockets this year. Why? Because the governor and the state Legislature enacted the largest tax cut in Hawaii history,” it says, going on to describe ways people might use the extra money, including by up-sizing their latte, buying new curtains, going to Las Vegas or saving for education.

Hawaii News Now reported that the ad campaign would cost taxpayers $500,000 over five years.

Q: Is there still a free hula show at the Shell? What days and times?

A: No. The free Kilohana Hula Show moved to the hula mound at Kuhio Beach, staging performances Monday through Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., according to experiencekilohana.com.

Mahalo

To the kind stranger who returned my wallet at Lahaina Safeway, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your honesty, kindness, and aloha! On June 21, I was visiting Maui to spend time with family, and we stopped at the Lahaina Safeway to pick up some groceries. During that visit, I somehow lost my wallet — something I didn’t realize until later. To my great relief, I learned that someone had found it and turned it in to the store, with everything still inside. Your simple yet powerful act of integrity left a deep impression on me. Especially knowing that this happened in Lahaina — a town that has endured so much since the devastating fire two years ago — made your gesture even more meaningful. Amid so much loss and rebuilding, your kindness is a beautiful reminder of the strength of this community. I also want to express my thanks to the helpful employees at Safeway who assisted in returning my wallet. Their professionalism and genuine care made all the difference in ensuring that my belongings were safely returned. … All involved have inspired me to act with the same thoughtfulness and care. — BTS

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.