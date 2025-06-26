Kona man, 19, gets 8 years in prison for child porn offenses

A 19-year-old Kailua-Kona man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for numerous child pornography charges.

Dominic Alexander Roberts, also known as Dominic Alexander Parker, was convicted of first-degree promotion of child abuse, use of a computer in the commission of a separate crime and second-degree promotion of child abuse.

Roberts, who could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the first-degree promotion of child abuse and use of a computer in commission of a separate crime charges, was sentenced in Kona Circuit Court on Friday to prison as a young adult defendant — a more lenient sentence a judge can impose on a defendant who was younger than 22 when the offenses occurred and hasn’t been previously convicted of a felony as an adult. He received a maximum sentence of eight years.

He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender.

The offenses occurred between Dec. 15, 2022, and Dec. 14, 2023.

Roberts pleaded guilty to the charges on March 11 before Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In return for his plea, six additional counts of second-degree promotion of child abuse and an additional charge of use of a computer were dropped by prosecutors.

Roberts was charged as an adult, although the investigation in his case started when he was a juvenile and was conducted over the span of a year by police and federal law enforcers, police said.

According to the complaint, Roberts was in possession of numerous images of adults sexually assaulting children and infants, sadomasochistic content involving a man defecating on an infant and bestiality. He also was accused of producing pornography, allegedly taking a photo of an infant’s genitalia.

The case stemmed from an ongoing investigation into online conduct that stretched across the globe. Roberts was affiliated with an online group that engaged in stalking, harassment and bullying of teenagers.

Vulnerable children online frequently were forced to make digital content of a disturbing nature, and then this content was further used to victimize them online as it was disseminated or used as blackmail or extortion for additional content, prosecutors said.

“Parents and guardians should remain vigilant against the dangers that exist online that can harm our keiki,” said county Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen. “Children can form relationships with predators online, or be pursued on social media, and ultimately be harmed by someone miles away behind a keyboard.

“Maintaining awareness of your child’s online activity and having regular discussions with children about how to stay safe online is essential.”