Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan held a press conference Wednesday at HPD headquarters regarding a police-involved shooting in Makaha that critically injured the suspect.

He has three outstanding felony warrants totaling $111,000 for terroristic threatening, promoting dangerous drugs and theft in the second degree

For the second time since Sunday, Honolulu police had to shoot a suspect who refused to surrender after ramming an unmarked police car in Makaha until it burst into flames.

Iosua David Stevens, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the 81-1000 block of Hana Street at 4:16 p.m. on suspicion of car theft, two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and four outstanding contempt warrants.

Stevens has 15 prior state criminal convictions, including felony convictions for terroristic threatening and promoting dangerous drugs.

At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting an investigation in the Makaha area into Stevens, who was wanted on three felony warrants, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told reporters during a news conference livestreamed by HPD on Wednesday.

Police had information that Stevens was allegedly operating a stolen white, Ford pickup truck. Two Crime Reduction Unit officers, age 32 and 34, in an unmarked police car allegedly saw him driving the truck and followed him before pulling him over.

Stevens continued driving and turned down Hana Street, a dead end. When officers rounded the corner, Stevens reversed “at a high rate of speed” ramming the police vehicle, Logan said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The force of the impact was so great it rotated the police car in a perpendicular position and caused it to be set on fire, Logan said.

Stevens continued accelerating, placing the officers who were still inside the vehicle in “immediate danger” preventing them from getting out of the burning car.

“Despite repeated commands to stop, the suspect continued and failed to comply. One officer was able to exit the burning vehicle while the other was still inside,” Logan said. “Fearing for their lives, the officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect multiple times.”

Both officers fired a total of about eight shots, Logan said, noting the exact number is part of the ongoing investigation.

Officers immediately called Emergency Medical Services and provided aid to Stevens until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

The two officers suffered abrasions and lacerations from the crash with the stolen truck. They were treated and released. Criminal charges are pending with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Stevens’ three outstanding felony warrants totaled $111,000 for terroristic threatening, promoting dangerous drugs, and theft in the second degree. Stevens is also a suspect in an ongoing investigation for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The two officers who shot Stevens have seven and eight years of experience with HPD. They were placed on administrative leave as part of the standard procedure for officer involved shootings.

It is not immediately known if Stevens was armed or had weapons in the stolen truck.

“Are we trending one way or another (with crime on the west side)? Crime happens all the time in various parts of the island. It doesn’t happen just in District 8. It happens throughout the City and County of Honolulu,” Logan said. “Unfortunately … our community is not safe from individuals that … should be incarcerated for various reasons. We had an officer-involved shooting just on Sunday that involved an individual who had multiple felony convictions. You’d have to go to the Judiciary to find out why these individuals are out.”