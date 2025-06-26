‘Study manga’ tackle growing range of topics

TOKYO >> “Study manga,” which help students understand what they are learning at school, are growing increasingly diverse. While the popular genres of history and biography are expanding their range of themes, some study manga are tackling medical and social issues, and attracting readers of all ages.

In March, “The Iwakura Mission: The story of the beginning — toward the modernization of Japan,” was released. The 120-page study manga is the second in a series that began in 2023 and covers Hosokawa Gracia, a famous Japanese noblewoman and devout Catholic during the 16th century. (Hosokawa is said to be the inspiration for the character Mariko Toda in the television series “Shogun.”)

Produced by the Kyoto-­based International Research Center for Japanese Studies (Nichibunken), Kyoto Seika University and others, it is not for sale and will be distributed to educational institutions and other organizations.

From 1871 to 1873, a delegation led by Tomomi Iwa­kura, a statesman of the Meiji government, embarked on a tour to see the West. The manga illustrates the group’s journey. Kazuhiro Takii, a professor at Nichibunken and a leading researcher on Iwakura, supervised the production of the manga.

“There are many interesting episodes and the characters have distinctive personalities,” said Takii, explaining why the manga was created.

In the manga, the characters represent the feelings of joy, anger, sorrow and pleasure amid the problems facing Japan. Cheerful and optimistic Hirobumi Ito represents joy, passionate idealist Takayoshi Kido represents anger, Iwakura represents sorrow and the upbeat Toshimichi Okubo represents pleasure. The manga explains legal details to readers while also closely examining historical facts, such as the group’s interactions with German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck.

“I worked hard to gather materials to understand their hairstyles, clothing and even the way of thinking at that time,” said Sakino Hamada, who oversaw the illustrations. “The visuals of the manga will provide more information than words alone would.”

Study manga is a major market that started in the 1950s. History and biography manga have done particularly well, and many leading publishers entered the market in the 1970s. Study manga continue to be revised, updated and reprinted.

In a corner of the Kyoto International Manga Museum, two walls are lined with study manga. There, international tourists sit and read the biographies of great figures from their countries.

According to Nana Sato-­Rossberg, a professor at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies who researches manga translation, educational comics are rare in other countries. She is certain that if study manga took hold globally, it would be read with great enthusiasm.

The manga museum has been commissioned to produce about 1,000 promotional and educational manga. Among its clients are local governments, private companies and boards of education across Japan.

In recent years, the museum has received an increasing number of requests from medical institutions, which distribute manga to promote health checkups and provide information on medical treatments. Its manga about stroke prevention, which depicts the process from hospitalization to recovery, has been well received. The museum said it can be much easier to understand some concepts when they are illustrated in manga.