Summer fishing tradition begins

By Japan News

THE JAPAN NEWS An ukai master handles cormorants on the Kiso River in Inuyama, Aichi prefecture, with Inuyama Castle in the background.

INUYAMA, Japan >> The 1,300-year-old summer tradition of ukai, or cormorant fishing, started June 1 on the Kiso River in Inuyama, Aichi prefecture.

Ukai goes on day and night on the river, which runs between Aichi and Gifu prefectures. From the water, visitors can gaze up at Inuyama Castle, a national treasure, and look out on the river to witness trained cormorants catching sweetfish. Cormorants are aquatic birds known for their exceptional diving and fishing skills.

“I hope the visitors feel the wonder of nature,” said Kotomi Inayama, an ukai master.

About 18,000 people are expected to view the birds fishing through Oct. 15, the end of the season.

