’Bows get slugging Oklahoma outfielder

The University of Hawaii baseball team powered up its recruiting with a commitment from a corner outfielder Wednesday.

Christian Hoffman, who had a limited role with the University of Oklahoma last season, announced his transfer to UH. Hoffman is playing for the Ridgefield Raptors of the West Coast League this summer. He will join the Rainbow Warriors in August.

UH head coach Rich Hill, pitching coach Keith Zuniga and hitting coordinator Dave Nakama were all involved in the recruitment.

“They all went out of their way,” Hoffman said. “They gave me calls. Nakama came out here and saw me in person. They made a big effort to make me feel wanted. I did some research on the program. I liked everything I saw. It was something I couldn’t say ‘no’ to, and something I really wanted to say ‘yes’ to.”

Hoffman’s commitment comes a week after outfielder Evan Rolbiecki of Cypress Community College pledged to join the ’Bows. Right fielder Jared Quandt completed his UH eligibility last month. Left fielder Kamana Nahaku is eligible for next month’s Major League Baseball draft.

In 41 games in 2024, Hoffman hit .328 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs for New Mexico Junior College. “Big power, big strength in the bat, quick bat speed,” NMJC head coach Michael Robbins said. “Runs good, throws good.”

Hoffman then transferred to Oklahoma, but was limited to 12 games in 2025. A double was his lone hit in 12 at bats.

“Oklahoma was a great place,” Hoffman said. “I loved everything about it. But it’s an opportunity thing. I feel I’m too good and too talented to be sitting on a bench somewhere no matter how good the team is. Hawaii is an opportunity for me.”

Robbins said left-swinging Hoffman will thrive at Les Murakami Stadium, where the cross winds usually blow toward the right. “There’s a lot of thunder in (his bat), for sure,” Robbins said. “He hits ‘em hard and he hits ‘em far.”

His father Matthew Hoffman played in the Colorado Rockies’ system. “That’s what got me into baseball,” the younger Hoffman said. “My family has always been big on baseball. It took off from there. I started playing, found out I was good at it, and fell in love with it.”

Robbins said: “Just an incredible locker-room presence. He’s supportive of everybody. He’s supportive of the team and trying to win and trying to do the right things. I love that kid to death. He’s just a kid who gets along with everybody. He understands everybody. He has a lot of of empathy. He wants the people around him to succeed and do well. That’s just a unique trait. Not everybody has that. He’s one of my all-time favorites we’ve had here at NMJC.”