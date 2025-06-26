Cepeda sisters spend special day going head-to-head at Manoa Cup
The Cepeda sisters, Mia, left and Ava, hugged after the end of their quarterfinal match of the 116th Manoa Cup on Wednesday.
Mia Cepeda drives on the second tee during the Round of 32 at the Manoa Cup golf tournament held at the Oahu Country Club on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Honolulu.
Ava Cepeda, above, watched her drive off the second tee on Wednesday.
Ava Cepeda, left, and Mia Cepeda walked down the second fairway during their quarterfinal match at the Manoa Cup on Wednesday at the Oahu Country Club. When it was over it was Ava, the 2025 state high school champion from Kahuku, who prevailed.