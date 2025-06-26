Chaminade volleyball adds 9 players

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Chaminade women’s volleyball coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke announced her nine-player recruiting class for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Division I transfers Audrah Radford (6-2, outside hitter, Utah State) and Alizaysha Sopi (6-2, OH, Tennessee State) are among the group. Sopi is a Kapolei graduate.

The class includes three incoming freshmen from local high schools. They are Baldwin’s Lilinoe Paschoal (5-8, setter) and Imani-Maile Hargis (6-1, middle blocker), and Hanalani’s Aliyah Hofherr-Sanders (5-9 right-side hitter).

The other recruits are Anna Karasinska (6-3, MB, Nowa Ruda, Poland), Maylynn Mitchell (6-1, OH, Orange, Calif.), Beele Wieczorek (6-2 RSH, Wiesbaden, Germany) and Alexis “Lillie” Hinton (6-foot-2, OH, Spicewood, Texas).

Hinton graduated early from high school and played with the Silverswords beach volleyball team in the spring.

Moanalua’s Millare claims Gatorade honor

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moanalua’s James Millare was named the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Track & Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Millare, a junior, won the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter events to help lead Na Menehune to the boys team title at the Island Movers/HHSAA State Championships in May at Kealakehe High School.

The Gatorade award recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service.

Millare, who has maintained a 3.41 GPA, has volunteered with his church community and has participated in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.