Scoreboard – June 26, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: Open Division round of 16,

7 a.m.; Women’s Division, semifinals,

8:12 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.

FRIDAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: Open Division, quarterfinals at 7:09 a.m.; semifinals at noon. Women’s Division, Final, 7 a.m.; at Oahu Country Club.

GOLF

Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Wednesday

Open Division

Round of 32

(1) Joshua Hayashida def. (32) Derek

Chinen 6 & 4

(17) Peter Jung def. (16) Kyle Krupp 3 & 2

(57) Katsuhiro Yamashita def. (40)

Benjamin Sandborn 6 & 4

(56) Landon Long def. (24) Casey

Johansen 3 & 2

(4) Kolbe Irei def. (29) Chance Wilson 4 & 3

(20) Austin Koki def. (52) Lann Higa 4 & 3

(28) Aidan Sugihara def. (5) Anson Cabello

2 & 1

(44) Steven Cable def. (12) Jordan Sato

3 & 2

(2) Remington Hirano def. (31) Gunnar Lee

6-4

(50) Robert Berris def. (18) Noah Otani

1 up

(26) Bryce Toledo-Lue def. (7) Joey Sakaue

def. 19 holes

(10) Taylor George def. (42) Andrew Otani

3 & 2

(3) Brandan Kop def. (30) Braylon Yamada

3 & 2

(19) Jake Otani def. (14) Isaiah Kanno 1 up

(6) Spencer Shishido def. (27) Reagan

James Miles 2 up

(43) Zachary Sagayaga def. (11) Dane

Watanabe 3 & 2

Women’s Division

Quarterfinals

(9) Ava Cepeda def. (16) Mia Cepeda 4 & 3

(5) Varnika Achanta def. (13) Bella Campos

2 up

(2) Leia Chung def. (7) Arianna Bell 2 & 1

(6) Kara Kaneshiro def. (3) Brooke Asao

4 & 3