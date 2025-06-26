Wahine hoops team adds experience, height with latest additions

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added experience and height with three newcomers announced Wednesday by coach Laura Beeman.

Izzy Forsyth, Saniya Neverson and Fiamma Serra join five other players in the Wahine 2025-2026 signing class.

Forsyth is a versatile 6-foot guard from Canada who played three seasons at UC San Diego, starting 46 games as a sophomore and junior.

“Izzy will provide much needed outside shooting, an ability to stretch the floor, and leadership for our program,” Beeman said in a press release. “Her ability to post up smaller guards will fit nicely into our offensive style. She can get out and run the floor and be a facilitator on offense.”

Neverson, a 6-1 forward, will also be a one-year player at UH. She is transferring from Northern Arizona, where she played in 103 of 105 games and helped the Lumberjacks to three postseason appearances.

“She is tenacious on the boards, which will be incredibly important for us next season,” Beeman said of Neverson. “Saniyah has the ability to run the floor and finish in transition and can also stop outside the 3-point line to stretch the defense. Her personality will be a great fit into our locker room.”

Serra, a 6-foot-4 forward, will join the UH freshman class as the program’s first player from Italy, and has been selected to play for her country’s U20 Women’s National Team.

“Fiamma is another versatile big, with international experience at a high level,” Beeman said. “Fiamma has the desire to improve her game and grow her skill set. She will be another addition to our roster who can run the floor, finish in transition and get on the boards.”

With the additions of Forsyth and Serra, the Rainbow Wahine will have six international players representing four countries in the incoming class of eight newcomers. The Wahine also return five international players from Australia and New Zealand from last season’s team, which went 22-10 and captured a second straight Big West regular-season championship.

Guards Teyahna Bond, Ella Collins, Keiara Curtis and Bailey Flavell and wing Kyra Webb are the five previously announced incoming freshmen.