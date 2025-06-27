Eric Thompson sentenced to life for killing wife’s ex-lover

Circuit Judge Paul Wong this morning sentenced Eric Thompson to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2022 shooting death of Jon Tokuhara, a well-known Waipahu acupuncturist who had an affair with Thompson’s wife.

Thompson appeared in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers.

Thompson’s wife, Joyce, along with members of both their families, sat behind him in court. Tokuhara’s family and many of his friends sat behind the prosecutors.

This was Thompson’s second trial, the first having ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

A jury convicted Thompson on Feb. 25 of second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate, Class A felony.