Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, June 27, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Eric Thompson sentenced to life for killing wife’s ex-lover

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 10:27 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Eric Thompson, middle, takes a last sip of water after hearing his sentence from Judge Paul Wong during his sentencing in circuit court, today.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Eric Thompson, middle, takes a last sip of water after hearing his sentence from Judge Paul Wong during his sentencing in circuit court, today.

Circuit Judge Paul Wong this morning sentenced Eric Thompson to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2022 shooting death of Jon Tokuhara, a well-known Waipahu acupuncturist who had an affair with Thompson’s wife.

Thompson appeared in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers.

Thompson’s wife, Joyce, along with members of both their families, sat behind him in court. Tokuhara’s family and many of his friends sat behind the prosecutors.

This was Thompson’s second trial, the first having ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

A jury convicted Thompson on Feb. 25 of second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate, Class A felony.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide