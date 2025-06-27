Firefighters extinguish Aiea apartment fire

Honolulu firefighters on Thursday night quickly extinguished a second-floor apartment fire in Aiea.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 call came in at 10:13 p.m. for a building fire at 98-142 Lipoa Place, the address for a three-story complex called White Pearl Apartments. Nine units with 34 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived on scene just six minutes later to find a small fire inside the apartment. Firefighters began an aggressive attack and extinguished the fire at 10:28 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed no occupants were inside the apartment at the time of the fire. One man in his 20s was assessed for injuries by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.