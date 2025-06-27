Man on e-scooter critically injured in Kihei car crash

Maui police say a near-fatal traffic motor vehicle collision between an electric, stand-up scooter and a Toyota sedan occurred Thursday in Kihei.

Police said at about 7:47 p.m., a 51-year-old man on a Bird e-scooter collided head-on with a silver Toyota Corolla on Keonekai Road near Liloa Hema Drive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a 27-year-old woman driving the Toyota saw the scooter in her lane and attempted to brake and swerve to the right, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The man on the scooter was ejected onto the roadway and taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The Toyota driver and her passenger, a 26-year-old woman, did not report any injuries.

Police said alcohol — but not speed — is suspected as a contributing factor in this collision. The involvement of drugs is still pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.