Trump says U.S. ending trade talks with Canada

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump today said the United States would terminate all trade discussions with Canada, “effective immediately,” over the country’s plan to begin collecting digital services taxes from U.S. technology giants.

Trump described those taxes as a “blatant attack,” and promised on social media that he would inform Canada within the next seven days about the duties that “they will be paying to do business with the United States of America.”

In ceasing talks, Trump once again upended the increasingly fraught relationship between the United States and Canada, which has traditionally been one of America’s closest allies and largest trading partners.

Those relations had seemed to be improving after Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, took office. The two nations even appeared to be on track to announce a trade deal in July, having huddled at length this month on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit, which was hosted in Alberta.

A decision by Trump to follow through and increase tariffs on a North American neighbor could unleash chaos on both sides of the border, with U.S. companies and consumers facing the brunt of higher import costs. Financial markets, which had been headed toward a record Friday, recoiled over the breakdown in negotiations, with the S&P 500 erasing some of its gains on the day shortly after Trump’s post.

Canada’s 3% digital services tax has been in place since last year, but the first payments are only due beginning Monday. Because the tax is retroactive, American companies were preparing to turn over roughly $2.7 billion to the Canadian government, according to a trade group for large American tech companies.

U.S. officials from both parties have long chafed at taxes such as the one Canada has imposed, calling them unfairly targeted at services provided by American companies such as Google, Apple and Amazon. The foreign policies tax revenue that businesses earn from online advertising, the sale of user data and other services, even if the firm is headquartered elsewhere.

Countries around the world have pursued them as a way to capture revenue from the largely American companies that play increasingly important roles in their economies.

To try to defuse the threat of major new taxes on American companies and economic conflicts, officials have, in the past, worked to reach broad, multilateral agreements on international corporate taxation. Canada and the United States now appear headed to a much more direct confrontation over the issue.

The U.S. government has previously announced a 25% tariff on all Canadian exports, except for those that are subject to a trade deal with Canada and Mexico brokered during Trump’s first term. Like other countries, Canada is also subject to a 50% tariff on its exports of steel and aluminum.

Trump has frequently brandished imminent plans to penalize other countries with high levies, only to later back down, especially if markets panic over the potential interruptions to commerce. The president’s newest threat arrived just weeks before he is expected to reimpose sky-high tariffs on nearly every U.S. trading partner — a set of so-called “reciprocal” rates that he first announced, and quickly suspended, in early April.

Trump and his top aides initially pledged to broker 90 deals during that 90-day window, although the administration has made minimal progress toward that goal. Earlier Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled new flexibility in the deadline, suggesting the administration hopes to complete much of its work on trade by Labor Day.

“We have 200 countries, you could say 200 countries plus, we can’t do that,” Trump said later during a news conference at the White House. “So, at a certain point, over the next week and a half or so or maybe before, we’re going to send out a letter. We talked to many of the countries, and we’re just going to tell them what they have to pay to do business in the United States.”

Canada and the United States had announced this month that they would get to a new trade deal “within 30 days” — namely, around July 20. But despite the friendly atmosphere and obvious gestures that show Trump likes Carney, there were signs that the trade talks were far from uncomplicated.

The digital services tax is only one of many problems in the trade relationship between the two nations. At various points in time, Trump has complained about barriers for American companies to compete in the country’s dairy and banking sectors, for example. Trump has also repeatedly flirted with the concept of Canada becoming the 51st state, an idea that Canadian officials have repeatedly rejected.

“I think it’s a much better deal for Canada, but, you know, it’s up to them. They’re going to have to pay a lot of tariffs, and they’re going to have to pay a lot of money for the dome,” he said, referring to his offer to include Canada in his air defense system known as Golden Dome, in exchange for $71 billion.

In recent days, though, the Trump administration had appeared to back off its other aggressive threats to hit back at countries for their plans to tax American companies. For weeks, Republican lawmakers had planned to include a new, so-called “revenge tax” aimed at deterring countries such as Canada from targeting American corporations with new taxes.

The Republican provision would have targeted companies based in countries that collect taxes the United States considers discriminatory against American firms, including digital services taxes. But Wall Street investors panicked over the revenge tax, and Bessent ultimately asked Congress to strip out the provision after he reached a deal with advanced economies to spare American companies from a separate set of foreign taxes.

The G7 agreement on corporate taxation did not extend to digital services taxes, and the Canadian government has for weeks held firm on their desire to collect money from American firms with the levy.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s finance minister, said last week that the Canadian government had explained the tax to American counterparts in “fairly long, extensive discussions” at the G7 summit, and previously during meetings in Washington.

“We’re going to continue to have these discussions and make our case,” Champagne told reporters in Ottawa, Ontario.

Canadian government officials did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company