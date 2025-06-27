Letter: Anti-vaxxers should sign no-treatment order

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a health care worker, I read the letter, “Making a case against vaccine mandates” (Star-Advertiser, June 20), with consternation and trepidation.

Under the Patient Bill of Rights, a patient can withdraw “consent, delay or otherwise refuse examination, intervention or treatment.” Why don’t we take this a step further? Have anti- vaxxers and people who choose to not be vaccinated sign a refusal of treatment order.

If people feel so strongly in their convictions that vaccines violate their right to choose, are an unnecessary risk and cause autism, then sign the order. Stand up for your beliefs and conspiracy theories.

But they won’t do it. Why? Hypocrisy. Cowardice. They know the consequences of their choices. They know vaccines work due to their proven history, but their pride refuses to accept it.

Actions speak louder than words. Sign the order; the medical field and society will appreciate it.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

