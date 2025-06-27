Letter: Stop masked ICE agents from acting like thugs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s hard to not conclude that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are toxic and menacing to all of us. They act like thugs, ganging up on their targets, often beating and grossly mistreating them while masking and refusing to identify themselves.

Why do ICE agents have the authority to detain individuals at undisclosed locations or to deport them to foreign countries without any legal process?

It is time that cities and states legislate against these ICE raids, ban ICE’s wearing of masks, and its improper arrests and unwarranted detentions.

Local police forces need to be directed to halt ICE’s often violent assaults on people.

ICE agents should be arrested and prosecuted for these threatening and illegal actions, and barred from conducting their terroristic operations locally.

We do not need or want a secret police force such as ICE threatening both immigrants and citizens.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

